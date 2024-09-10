Surge Arrester Market Expected to Targets $2.2 billion by 2031

Global Surge Arrester Market Projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR To 2031

surge arresters market is significantly driven by its increased use in smart grids. Moreover, applications in renewable energy business also paves way for increased demand of surge arresters.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The surge arrester market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.The key players in the market are Hitachi ABB, Siemens Energy, General Electric, Eaton, Hubbell, CG Power, Schneider Electric, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, and Toshiba.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6428 Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.8%, throughout the forecast period.Industrial end-user is the fastest-growing segment in the global surge arrester market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021–2031.The companies involved in the manufacturing of surge arresters focus on reducing the cost of surge arresters, which will provide more benefits to the consumers. This development will help the surge arresters to penetrate more in the market. The surge arresters find their applications in diverse sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential.In 2021, the polymeric surge arrester segment accounted for about 69.5% of the share in the global surge arrester market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.In 2021, the medium voltage range segment accounted for 44.8% surge arrester market share in the year 2021.Asia-Pacific and Europe surge arrester market analysis are the top investment pockets, owing to various factors such as growing transmission & distribution network, increased use of smart grid, and rise in demand from residential sector owed to electricity connectivity in remote areas.The market is consolidated in nature, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for protection of electrical and electronics devices from sudden power surges.Buy This Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/41gW3KA The increased emphasis on boosting renewable energy installed capacity, are prompting private companies to invest in electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as electrification projects, which further promotes the market growth for surge arresters.Surge arrester is a protective device. Surge arresters can be designed for preventing electrical damage of electronic equipment. Surge arrester dissipates the extra voltage range to the ground instead passing through the electronic device, while allowing the normal voltage range continue to flow. These functions of surge arresters can be repeated according to ANSI standard C62.11.The surge arrester industry is not heavily regulated by government across the globe. There are several certifications for different materials of surge arresters that are needed to be acquired by manufacturers.Manufacturer are required to consider spacings, power concerns, and isolation requirements in the design phase and overcurrent protection requirements.There are regulations that require consideration of geographic locations of the country, whether it is an area with extra power surges and lightening incidences and frequency of such events.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06063 There are different standards defined for different low voltage range, high voltage range, and medium voltage range surge arresters. It also varies according to the material of surge arresters.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Capacitor Bank MarketIndustrial Power Supply MarketIndustrial Insulators MarketInstrument Transformers MarketElectrical House (E-House) MarketSurge Arrester MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.