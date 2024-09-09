CVG Announces Participation in the Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer and Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors registered at the Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 12, 2024. A link to the presentation materials to be used in the meetings will be accessible through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com.



For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

CVGI@alpha-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.