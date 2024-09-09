The Ultimate Protection for iPhone 16 by ZAGG

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced XTR4 screen protection and protective cases strengthened with graphene for pristine durability, now available for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The product lineup includes the following:



ZAGG InvisibleShield ® for iPhone 16

Elevate your device’s defense with Glass XTR4 ($59.99), the most advanced screen protector available. Engineered with Hexiom2 Impact Technology and now infused with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth1, Glass XTR4 is now 10% stronger2 than Glass XTR3 and offers unparalleled protection against impacts. Beyond durability, XTR4 also features Eyesafe® RPF60 technology to filter blue light3, to improve eye comfort and sleep, while delivering exceptional clarity and touch sensitivity. Crafted with up to 30% recycled glass, this eco-friendly screen protector ensures a flawless fit and simple installation with ZAGG’s EZ Apply® system.4

Glass XTR4 still includes features consumers know and love, such as anti-reflective technology, anti-dust adhesive, and maximum touch sensitivity courtesy of an advanced nano-coating.

ZAGG will also offer its core lineup of screen protectors for iPhone 16, including Glass Elite ($39.99), Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99), Glass Elite VisionGuard® ($44.99), Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99), and Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99). The ZAGG lineup for iPhone 16 features an anti-dust adhesive, so there’s no need to worry about dust during install, and an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protectors by guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

ZAGG InvisibleShield for Apple Watch

ZAGG will also offer its core lineup of screen protectors for the new Apple Watch Series 10, including Ultra Clear ($14.99), Ultra Eco ($24.99), Fusion ($29.99), and Glass Elite 360 ($39.99).

ZAGG Cases for iPhone 16

Building on the success of previous case collections, ZAGG is excited to introduce the next evolution of its lineup. The latest options feature vibrant designs to reflect your unique personality and include improved magnet strength in all MagSafe-compatible cases, and a newly designed integrated kickstand for improved stability and hands-free viewing. ZAGG’s commitment to cutting-edge graphene technology ensures superior protection. Additionally, our focus on incorporating post-consumer recycled materials means you can feel good about choosing ZAGG products that are innovative and environmentally responsible.4

Highlights from the new product lineup for iPhone 16 include:

Crystal Palace Series – Elevate your clear case experience with ZAGG’s redesigned Crystal Palace Series that ensures the best clear case experience on the market. Made with up to 66% post-consumer recycled materials, Crystal Palace is designed to showcase your phone's sleek lines and features ZAGG's new co-molded design, eliminating the typical look of a PC plate welded to a TPU side. 4 Each case in this series stands out with ZAGG’s ClearGuard™ Anti-yellowing Technology, including a specialized dye- and stain-resistant coating and a color-filtering additive that ensures long-lasting clarity, guaranteed by ZAGG’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The all-new grip texture provides a secure hold where you need it most, minimizing the "cloudiness" common with other grip solutions. Combining elegance with exceptional durability, the Crystal Palace Series, including Crystal Palace Lite ($29.99), Crystal Palace Lite Snap ($39.99), Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99), and Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand ($54.99), delivers unparalleled device protection.

– Elevate your clear case experience with ZAGG’s redesigned Crystal Palace Series that ensures the best clear case experience on the market. Made with up to 66% post-consumer recycled materials, Crystal Palace is designed to showcase your phone's sleek lines and features ZAGG's new co-molded design, eliminating the typical look of a PC plate welded to a TPU side. Each case in this series stands out with ZAGG’s ClearGuard™ Anti-yellowing Technology, including a specialized dye- and stain-resistant coating and a color-filtering additive that ensures long-lasting clarity, guaranteed by ZAGG’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The all-new grip texture provides a secure hold where you need it most, minimizing the "cloudiness" common with other grip solutions. Combining elegance with exceptional durability, the Crystal Palace Series, including ($29.99), ($39.99), ($49.99), and ($54.99), delivers unparalleled device protection. Milan Snap ($49.99) – The dramatically expanded Milan line is designed for those who aren’t afraid to stand out. With device-complementing, photo-ready style, these cases offer 360° fashion in a variety of stunning options, including iridescent, glitter, floral, and geometric designs, each available in a range of captivating colors. The slim, lightweight profile ensures a comfortable fit in your pocket or hand, while up to 93% post-consumer recycled materials underscores a commitment to sustainability. 4 The stylish Milan Snap collection is compatible with MagSafe.

– The dramatically expanded Milan line is designed for those who aren’t afraid to stand out. With device-complementing, photo-ready style, these cases offer 360° fashion in a variety of stunning options, including iridescent, glitter, floral, and geometric designs, each available in a range of captivating colors. The slim, lightweight profile ensures a comfortable fit in your pocket or hand, while up to 93% post-consumer recycled materials underscores a commitment to sustainability. The stylish Milan Snap collection is compatible with MagSafe. London Snap ($49.99) – The London case series offers a blend of Regent street style with contemporary energy, featuring textured fabric, sophisticated patterns, and high-end metallic accents for a refined look and feel. One design even glows in the dark! Crafted with up to 94% post-consumer recycled materials, it demonstrates elegance and sustainability. 4 The premium fabric wraps around the sides of the case, providing a luxurious, soft-touch grip and a comfortable hold, enhanced by its microfiber lining. Its slim, lightweight design ensures easy portability, fitting comfortably in your hand or pocket. The London Snap model is compatible with MagSafe and charges with most wireless chargers while offering protection from drops up to 13 (4 meters), combining functionality with superior style.

The case series offers a blend of Regent street style with contemporary energy, featuring textured fabric, sophisticated patterns, and high-end metallic accents for a refined look and feel. One design even glows in the dark! Crafted with up to 94% post-consumer recycled materials, it demonstrates elegance and sustainability. The premium fabric wraps around the sides of the case, providing a luxurious, soft-touch grip and a comfortable hold, enhanced by its microfiber lining. Its slim, lightweight design ensures easy portability, fitting comfortably in your hand or pocket. The London Snap model is compatible with MagSafe and charges with most wireless chargers while offering protection from drops up to 13 (4 meters), combining functionality with superior style. SoHo Snap ($49.99) – New for the iPhone 16, the SoHo snap is a vibrant fusion of style and protection inspired by NYC's iconic SoHo neighborhood. The SoHo Snap case merges urban sophistication with innovative protection and features a striking two-tone design that echoes the area's dynamic spirit; this case is as stylish as it is resilient. Engineered with advanced shock-absorbing materials, it ensures your device is shielded against life's hustle and bustle, even drops up to 13 feet (4m).5 These fashion-forward cases encompass form and function, are compatible with MagSafe, and come in three colors: black, navy blue, and currant.

ZAGG will also offer its core case lineup for iPhone 16, including the sustainable Luxe Snap, made with up to 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials ($39.99), Manhattan Snap, a premium silicone case that slides in and out of your pocket without tugging or pulling ($49.99), Santa Cruz Snap with its with pops of stylish color around the border, camera ring, and snap magnet ($49.99), Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand ($54.99), and Denali Snap with Kickstand, the peak of protection with its rugged design ($59.99).

“ZAGG screen protectors and cases are made to protect the investment people make in their devices,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “We’re taking screen protection to the next level by incorporating graphene into Glass XTR4 and continuing to push the industry standard for protection, innovation, and design with our cases.”

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protection and ZAGG case accessories for the iPhone 16 range are available beginning today on ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Target, Verizon, and Walmart stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.6 With more than 400 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is a leading brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

2Based on internal ZAGG testing.

3Blue light technology filters 60% of intense blue light at 435-440nm, protecting from the effects of over exposure to high-energy blue light. UL and TÜV Rheinland certified for blue light filtration. UL certified for 5G compatibility.

4 Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

5Mil Std 810G 516.

6Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPhone and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Joshua Heath

Ampliphi Communications

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d1ad4a-8cdd-4017-8976-9fe0f64fbd92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d02dbe1f-eaf5-448f-aa58-79bf18d0b958

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01455fd4-9e65-42e5-9d43-ec3bf3386393

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b93cc0be-2e6e-4706-be29-a55787faa8e5

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR4 for the iPhone 16 range Glass XTR4 is now 10% stronger than Glass XTR3 and offers unparalleled protection against impacts. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 for the iPhone 16 range This four-way privacy filter blocks prying eyes, appearing black to anyone viewing your screen from above, below, or the side, and works in portrait and landscape modes. ZAGG Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand for the iPhone 16 range The ZAGG Crystal Palace is designed to showcase your phone's sleek lines and features ZAGG's new co-molded design, eliminating the typical look of a PC plate welded to a TPU side. ZAGG protective cases for the iPhone 16 range The latest cases from ZAGG feature vibrant designs to reflect your unique personality and include improved magnet strength in all MagSafe-compatible cases, and a newly designed integrated kickstand for improved stability and hands-free viewing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.