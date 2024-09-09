Heritage Exteriors Expands Premier James Hardie Siding Services to Berkeley, CA

Fast plank Aluminum Siding

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Exteriors, Northern California’s trusted siding contractor, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its James Hardie fiber cement siding services to Berkeley, CA. Homeowners in Berkeley can now benefit from the unmatched durability, protection, and beauty that James Hardie siding provides, with expert installation by Heritage Exteriors’ highly trained team.Known for its weather resistance, fire protection, and low maintenance, James Hardie siding is ideal for Berkeley’s varied climate. With Heritage Exteriors, homeowners gain access to a wide range of customizable styles and colors to enhance their home’s aesthetic while ensuring lasting performance.“Our expansion into Berkeley is part of our mission to bring the highest-quality exterior solutions to Bay Area homeowners,” said David Chernetskiy, Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Exteriors. “We’re excited to offer James Hardie siding, a superior product that not only looks great but stands up to the unique weather challenges in Berkeley. Whether you’re looking to boost curb appeal or enhance home protection, we have the expertise to make it happen.”Why Berkeley Homeowners Choose James Hardie Siding:Fire Resistance: With wildfire risk in California, James Hardie siding’s non-combustible properties make it a top choice for fire safety-conscious homeowners.Weather Durability: Designed to withstand the effects of rain, wind, and sun, James Hardie siding offers exceptional protection against the elements, keeping homes safe and secure.Low Maintenance: James Hardie fiber cement siding is resistant to warping, rotting, and pests, meaning homeowners can enjoy long-term beauty with minimal upkeep.Customizable Design: Homeowners can choose from a wide selection of textures, colors, and styles, ensuring their siding perfectly complements their home’s architecture.Energy Efficiency: James Hardie siding enhances insulation, helping to keep homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter, contributing to energy savings throughout the year.To help Berkeley homeowners make informed decisions, Heritage Exteriors is offering complimentary siding consultations. This service includes a thorough assessment of the home’s exterior, personalized design recommendations, and a detailed estimate—all at no cost.“We believe in providing homeowners with the best tools and information to choose the right siding for their homes,” added David Chernetskiy. “Our team works closely with each client to ensure their vision is brought to life with siding that looks great and offers lasting protection.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.