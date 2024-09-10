Cybersecurity Expert Demetrios Lazarikos Joins Query Advisory Board

Query Federated Search for Security Data

Leading industry expert and career Chief Information Security Officer is partnering with Query to help security teams gain meaningful answers from their data.

It’s a critical time for us as security practitioners. We sit on mounds of security data, which is usually in disjointed systems. We have been unable to answer security questions quickly - until now.” — Demetrios Lazarikos (Laz)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Query, the federated search solution for security teams to leverage data and gain the necessary answers to make better and faster decisions, announced the addition of industry expert and career CISO, Demetrios Lazarikos (Laz) to the Query advisory board. As a member of the advisory board, Laz will contribute to all aspects of the company's technology and solution efforts.Query was created with, by, and for security operators. Laz’s experience as a security leader, practitioner, and AI researcher within our community brings valuable insight to the future product direction at Query. “Everything we do at Query is aimed at solving specific user problems quickly,” said Mike Bousquet, Chief Product Officer at Query. “Laz’s hands-on experience, as well as his understanding of the current challenges executives and operators face with reporting on security efforts will be incredibly helpful.”A recognized global authority for building information security, fraud, and data analytics solutions, Laz has decades of experience as an executive and practitioner leading and supporting teams in financial services, technology, retail, hospitality, and transportation verticals.“It’s a critical time for us as security leaders and practitioners. We sit on mounds of security data, which is usually in disjointed systems. We have been unable to answer security questions quickly - until now,” says Laz. “Query’s ability to leverage automation, integration, and provide the results I need is unparalleled. Query is an essential platform for operators because the time to value is within minutes. It’s a privilege to be part of this innovative team creating the essential outcomes we require to understand our data.”Laz is no stranger to working with and advising board of directors, executives, emerging tech companies, and regulator communities about information security and AI solutions. His past roles include: Co-Founder, Blue Lava (acquired by Zyston), CISO at vArmour, CISO at Sears, CISO at Silver Tail Systems (acquired by RSA/EMC), VP of Strategic Initiatives at ReddShell Corporation (acquired by TrustWave), Director of Technology at SGI, Director of Technology at EDS (acquired by HP), and the United States Air Force (USAF).“Laz’s positive impact within our security community through his career has been massive on a number of levels - everything from shaping and paving the way for platform innovation to mentoring the next generation of practitioners,” said Query CEO Matt Eberhart. “Laz has been an operator, entrepreneur, and industry thought leader. Having his insight and understanding of where data can have the biggest impact for executives and security teams will create an advantage for Query users.”Laz is a career CISO, Risk Executive, AI researcher for the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) AI Exchange, and researcher for the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) AI Safety Initiative. He has earned several industry certifications, is a Board of Directors Qualified Technical Expert (QTE), holds a Master’s degree in Computer Information Security from the University of Denver, and an MBA from Pepperdine University.About QueryQuery is the federated search solution for security teams. Query provides security operators with the ability to access, search and use distributed data no matter where it resides. By making security-relevant data readily available to SecOps professionals, Query drives faster, more effective investigations, incident response and threat hunting. And by allowing security teams to store data where they wish, Query decouples cost, vendor, and platform from security operations performance. Learn more at www.Query.ai and www.Query.ai/Product/

