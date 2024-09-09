Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Hire to Further Expand its Casualty Franchise

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that David Sapia has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of E&S Casualty, effective September 9, 2024.



David Sapia offers over 30 years of extensive expertise in casualty underwriting and field management, with a specialized focus on the E&S market. His experience in reinsurance and strategic casualty leadership equips him with a unique skill set to drive the expansion of the Company’s casualty franchise. Mr. Sapia will spearhead the development of an E&S casualty division, support the existing casualty operations, and identify additional opportunities for profitable growth in the casualty sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to Palomar as the new head of our E&S casualty business,” said Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “David’s impressive track record in casualty underwriting and his deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in advancing our casualty franchise. His strategic vision will not only bolster our current operations but also fuel our growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining Palomar, Mr. Sapia was the Director of Liability Underwriting for HDI Global USA where he was responsible for the strategy, execution, and portfolio steering for the company’s US casualty business. Prior to HDI Global USA, Mr. Sapia served as Vice President of Underwriting at Axis US Insurance for ten years where he was an excess casualty underwriter in Axis’ West Region focusing on the E&S market. Prior to Axis, Mr. Sapia served as Managing Director at Guy Carpenter, where he managed a team that served the reinsurance needs of ceding clients located throughout the United States and Bermuda. Mr. Sapia was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and received his MBA and BS in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.