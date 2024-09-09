Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2024 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for August 2024:



Funded Customers at the end of August were 24.3 million (up approximately 60 thousand from July 2024, up over one million year-over-year).





Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of August were $143.6 billion (down 1% from July 2024, up 60% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $3.3 billion in August, translating to a 27% annualized growth rate relative to July 2024 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $37.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 42% relative to August 2023 AUC.





Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $96.2 billion (down 8% from July 2024, up 61% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 146.9 million (down 8% from July 2024, up 37% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $5.4 billion (up 2% from July 2024, up 145% year-over-year).





Margin balances at the end of August were $5.5 billion (up 2% from the end of July 2024, up 57% year-over-year).





Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of August were $22.8 billion (up 5% from the end of July 2024, up 71% year-over-year).





Total Securities Lending Revenue in August was $18 million (down 14% from July 2024, up 6% year-over-year).





August

2024 July

2024 M/M

Change August

2023 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 24.3 24.2 - 23.2 5% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $143.6 $144.5 (1%) $89.7 60% Net Deposits $3.3 $4.2 NM $1.6 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 22 22 - 23 (4%) Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $96.2 $104.4 (8%) $59.8 61% Options Contracts (M) 146.9 160.5 (8%) 107.3 37% Crypto ($B) $5.4 $5.3 2% $2.2 145% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.9 2.1 (10%) 1.5 27% Options 0.9 0.9 - 0.6 50% Crypto 0.3 0.3 - 0.2 50% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $5.5 $5.4 2% $3.5 57% Total Cash Sweep $22.8 $21.8 5% $13.3 71% Gold Cash Sweep $22.2 $21.2 5% $12.6 76% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.6 $0.6 - $0.7 (14%) Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $18 $21 (14%) $17 6%

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, and spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc. People can also trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media

press@robinhood.com

