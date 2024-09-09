Bitget lists Telegram-based Action Driven Game RabBitcoin (RBTC) on Pre-market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed RabBitcoin (RBTC) on its pre-market trading platform, offering users early access to the game’s token before it becomes available to the broader public.

RabBitcoin is an action-driven clicker game where players engage in a variety of battles and quests to earn crypto rewards. By training their rabbit heroes, players can unlock unique digital assets and advance in the game, creating a dynamic environment that combines entertainment and financial engagement. The gameplay revolves around screen-tapping mechanics, allowing players to invest their in-game earnings into training their characters or exploring business ventures within the game’s universe. As the game evolves, additional features, such as battle functionalities, are expected to be introduced, adding further depth to the gameplay.

The timing of the RabBitcoin token launch coincides with the release of Hamster Kombat, creating a competitive atmosphere in the tap-to-earn game space. With the token launch and accompanying airdrop scheduled for late September, players have a limited window to prepare their rabbit heroes and position themselves to benefit from the initial distribution. As anticipation builds around the token release, the integration of financial rewards into the core gaming experience is expected to draw in both casual players and dedicated gamers alike.

Bitget’s pre-market platform is a tailored solution for traders seeking early opportunities in emerging tokens like RBTC. This feature is part of Bitget’s broader strategy to create a comprehensive ecosystem for traders, offering them early access to tokens before they are officially listed. The platform allows proactive investors to enter the market ahead of wider availability, potentially maximizing their trading positions. By offering access to tokens at a pre-listing stage, Bitget continues to build its reputation as a key player in the crypto trading space, providing users with diverse tools to navigate the market.

The listing of RBTC token on Bitget’s pre-market underscores the growing intersection between gaming and cryptocurrency. As play-to-earn models continue to gain traction, platforms like Bitget are positioning themselves at the forefront of this evolving sector. The pre-market launch offers a unique chance for users to participate in the early trading of RBTC, aligning with the platform’s vision of providing diverse opportunities for both new and seasoned traders.

