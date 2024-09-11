Quantum Bridge Accepted into Canadian Federal Procurement Program

The Corporate Logo of Quantum Bridge

NATO Member Country Offers Supplier of Quantum-Safe Encryption Services the Opportunity to Sell its Innovations Directly to the Government of Canada

Acceptance into this program is an important milestone for Quantum Bridge and provides the opportunity to sell our innovations directly to the Government of Canada” — Mattia Montagna, CEO at Quantum Bridge

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Bridge, a company offering a range of advanced quantum-safe data-security solutions, today announces that it has been accepted into a fast-track government procurement program. This follows extensive testing by the Canadian Government of the company’s Symmetric-Key Distribution System (SDS). This first of its kind solution now incorporates both Distributed Symmetric Key Establishment (DSKE) technology and multiple Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms including the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM). The latter being recently established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology as one of three new standards for quantum-safe encryption.

By combining DSKE and Post-Quantum Cryptography such as ML-KEM in a single encryption solution, Quantum Bridge has developed a truly unbreakable method for protecting data and communications from ‘harvest-now and decrypt later’ attacks. Many recognized cryptographic authorities have recommended the use of symmetric keys in combination with PQC to protect sensitive information. The Quantum Bridge solution now allows the integration of this combination of technologies into existing communications infrastructure.

As the maturity of quantum computing continues to accelerate in the coming years, this type of encryption will become necessary not only to protect classified information, but also sensitive personal data such as financial information and medical records. For this reason, stakeholders ranging from governments to banks, telecom companies and hospitals are interested in this technology.

“Acceptance into Innovative Solutions Canada’s Pathway to Commercialization program is an important milestone for Quantum Bridge and provides us the opportunity to sell our innovations directly to the Government of Canada,” said Mattia Montagna, CEO at Quantum Bridge. “It also confirms that this solution is ready for use today. It is available now for forward-thinking government and corporate interests which are actively looking to absolutely ensure that their sensitive information and customer data are completely safe.”

Innovative Solutions Canada’s ‘Pathway to Commercialization’ is a program which provides small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to explore commercial sales with the Government of Canada. To qualify, companies must successfully complete a period of testing with a department of the government of Canada. Upon completion of testing, it must be determined that the technology is at Technology Readiness Level 9. Quantum Bridge has successfully completed this testing with Defence Research and Development Canada, and has now been accepted into this phase of this Innovative Solutions Canada program.

DSKE encryption is proprietary to Quantum Bridge. This technology is highly scalable in a network setting, has no distance limit, and provides information-theoretic security via novel protocols for data sharing. This has been demonstrated in both network security and mobile applications. Further information on these or other data security innovations from Quantum Bridge is available on the company’s website at quantumbridge.io.

About Quantum Bridge Technologies Inc.

Quantum Bridge Technologies Inc. was founded by Dr. Mattia Montagna and Professor Hoi-Kwong Lo, leveraging decades of research expertise developed by Professor Lo’s team at the University of Toronto. The company offers a suite of unbreakable, trustless quantum-safe communication solutions for discerning customers who absolutely cannot afford a breach. QBT is also actively researching cutting-edge engineering and theoretical problems related to achieving long-distance quantum communication, and is developing multiple proprietary technologies to make current internet and cellular networks quantum-resilient.



