State awards more than $2.8 million to improve public beach and coastal waterfront access

Town of Elizabeth City received $378,000 for improvements to the Causeway Park Access Site to replace dilapidated pilings and boardwalk; add a kayak launch and connecting boardwalk segment; replace the current observation decks and fishing pier; and install a concrete pad sufficient to provide two handicapped-accessible parking spaces. Town of Indian Beach received $179,863 for improvements at the Ocean Club Neighborhood Beach Access to replace the entire length of the boardwalk. The new plans for the boardwalk include the reconstruction of the original walkway and a 10’ x 10’ observation deck overlooking the beach. Town of Kill Devil Hills received $77,928 for new construction at the Hayman Blvd Beach Access for construction of a dune crossover. The walkway will be elevated to traverse the growing dune system at this site. Town of Manteo received $95,738 for improvements at the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse Pier to replace decking on the pier leading to and surrounding the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse replica located in Shallowbag Bay. Town of Morehead City received $205,084 for improvements at the 10th Street Access Site. The project has two major components: (i) Removal and reconstruction of the western dock to include and improve ADA accessibility, stabilization and site protection features, and; (ii) Installation of nature-based resiliency feature, a Living Shoreline, to further reduce and disable wave energy to the northern shoreline and site structures Town of Nags Head received $207,669 for improvements at the June Street Public Beach Access to construct an approximately 6' wide, 1,650 sf. ADA-accessible wooden dune walkover, a 16-foot octagonal gazebo and an upgraded shower-station and lamp post. Town of Oak Island received $32,000 for new construction at the SE 31st Kayak Launch to install a new ADA compliant kayak launch with 3' x 12’ safe launch, 4' x 12’ open slip and an ADA transfer platform and new aluminum gangway. Town of Ocean Isle Beach received $54,000 for improvements to the Concord St. Beach Access. The existing beach access currently terminates within the dune system, this project will extend the access from its current location and result in it terminating roughly even with the frontal dune. To meet ADA compliance, the stair system will be replaced by a wheelchair accessible ramp that will have appropriate five-foot landings per every 20 feet of inclined ramp. The access will also be widened to 8 feet across and have engineered x bracing supports. Town of Sunset Beach received $392,175 for new construction at Majestic Oaks Park to construct 1,000 linear foot pervious walkway, and approximately 460 linear foot boardwalk and a wildlife observation area. Town of Topsail Beach received $350,000 for the Topsail Beach South End Acquisition. The town is partnering with the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust (NCCLT) and North Carolina Division of Coastal Management to purchase in fee title a 149+-acre property located along Inlet and Shoreline Drives in Pender County, NC. The $350,000 grant will be used purchase 1.5 acres of the property for public access. NCCLT will purchase the 149+-acre property and immediately transfer 1.5 acres to the Town. The remaining acres will be transferred to the State of North Carolina. The program has awarded 530 grants totaling more than $55 million to improve public waterfront access sites since it began in 1981. For more information about the program, go to the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access website. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments in the 20 coastal counties. Governments that receive grants must match them by contributing at least 25 percent toward the project’s cost. Funding for the grant program comes from the North Carolina General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization. Staff with the state Division of Coastal Management selected the recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission. NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management. # # #