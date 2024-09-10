PSMJ Announces Two Strategic Workshops in October to Equip AEC Firms for Success

Workshops on Mergers & Acquisitions and Transition Planning offer critical insights for AEC industry leaders.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. is set to host two pivotal workshops this October. These workshops, held on October 22-23, 2024, in Newport Beach, CA, will provide architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firm leaders with the expertise needed to navigate complex business transitions. They will focus on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and transition planning, two of the most challenging aspects of firm management.The AEC Mergers & Acquisitions Success Workshop is designed for firm leaders considering a sale, merger, or acquisition. This workshop delves into the nuances of structuring win-win transactions, from assessing valuations to implementing successful integration strategies. Participants will engage with real-world case studies, learning from seasoned experts who have advised on numerous successful AEC deals. The goal is to provide attendees with the knowledge and confidence to avoid costly mistakes and drive better deals in today’s dynamic M&A environment.Meanwhile, the AEC Transition Planning Success Workshop addresses the critical need for effective leadership and ownership transition within AEC firms. This workshop offers a comprehensive approach to developing successful transition plans, covering topics such as leadership development, valuation, and legal considerations. Attendees will learn how to select and cultivate future leaders, avoid common planning mistakes, and ensure their transition plans are financially viable and strategically sound.Both workshops offer a blend of interactive learning and practical application, making them essential for AEC firm leaders looking to secure their firm’s future. Early registration is recommended due to limited availability.About the Company:For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted entirely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

