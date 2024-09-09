Submit Release
WestBond Announces AGM Results

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s Annual General shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on September 5, 2024. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors, Gennaro Magistrale, J. Douglas Seppala, D. Dan Dawson and Peter R. Toigo as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company’s shareholders also approved the adoption of the existing 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
WestBond Enterprises Corporation
101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

