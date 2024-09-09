FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2024

29th ANNUAL NORTHEASTERN ATLATL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT AT CHIMNEY POINT

ADDISON, Vt. – The Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison is hosting Atlatl Weekend September 20, 21, and 22 featuring the 29th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship on Saturday, September 21. The celebration of the ancient spear-throwing tool is a highlight of Vermont Archaeology Month. Atlatls were used to hunt before the bow and arrow.

On Friday, September 20, from noon to 5:00, the site offers an atlatl workshop with Thunderbird Atlatl. Attendees make an atlatl, fletch three darts, and receive coaching advice. The fee is $70 and includes all materials. Please call 802-759-2412 to register.

The 29th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship is Saturday, September 21. Contestants of all ages and abilities can test their atlatl prowess in accuracy and distance by throwing at a variety of targets. The contest ends with a “Grand Champion” shootout. Contestant categories include youth (ages 16 and under) girl and boy, women, and men. Contestants are strongly urged to pre-register by calling 802-759-2412. Pre-registration is $12.00. Registering on Saturday costs $14.00.

A much smaller second International Standards competition takes place on Sunday, September 22, starting at 10:00 a.m. Competitor fee is the same as for Saturday.

Admission all weekend for non-contestants is $6.00 for adults and includes access to the museum. Children under 15 get in free.

The Chimney Point State Historic Site presents the history of the region’s three earliest cultures—Native American, French Colonial, and early American. The site was used by Native Americans for thousands of years and was the location of the 1731 French fort. The Chimney Point Museum is in the c.1785 tavern building, the oldest tap room on Lake Champlain.

The Chimney Point State Historic Site is at 8149 VT Route 17W in Addison at the foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. The site is open 10:00 to 5:00, Wednesdays through Sundays. The last day of the season is Monday, October 14, Indigenous Peoples Day. For more information about Chimney Point and all the Vermont State-Owned Historic Sites visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov.