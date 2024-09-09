To His Excellency Mr. Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
AZERBAIJAN, September 9 - 09 September 2024, 11:30
Your Excellency,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
I believe that relations between our countries will further develop, and our cooperation will continue to expand both bilaterally and in multilateral formats in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 6 September 2024
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.