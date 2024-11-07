New Reviews Celebrate Anita Coffee Thomas's Debut Novel "Blood Will Tell"

Book Cover — 'Blood Will Tell' Anita Coffee Thomas, Author

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Coffee Thomas's debut novel, Blood Will Tell, has received glowing reviews from prestigious publications, Publisher's Weekly and Kirkus Reviews, cementing her place as a promising new voice in the thriller genre.

Set in 1971, Blood Will Tell follows Amanda Blackstone, an aspiring investigative reporter relegated to a "society columnist" position. During a debutante reception, Amanda overhears a threat that leads her on a gripping journey through corporate embezzlement, blackmail, and unspeakable family secrets. With her partner, experienced reporter Patrick Maguire, Amanda uncovers a web of intrigue that puts both their lives in peril. The novel, praised for its richly drawn characters and tense, evocative storytelling, takes readers on a thrilling ride against the backdrop of the dynamic 1970’s — the Vietnam War, school desegregation, and environmental activism. (Barnes & Noble)​​ (Amazon)​.

Kirkus Reviews calls this novel “An entertaining beach read with the potential for a sequel.” Publisher’s Weekly calls this novel “A fresh, engaging debut that will please fans of the genre.”

Anita Coffee Thomas, who grew up in northeast Florida and later moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, brings her rich background in advertising and journalism to her writing. Her firsthand experience in the newspaper industry adds a layer of authenticity to Amanda Blackstone's character and her investigative pursuits.

Blood Will Tell is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats. Fans of fiercely independent sleuths and historical thrillers will find much to love in this engaging and suspenseful debut​ (Barnes & Noble)​​ (Amazon)​.

About Anita Coffee Thomas: Anita Coffee Thomas graduated from Florida State University with a degree in English. Following her retirement from a successful career in newspaper publishing, she pursued her passion for writing, culminating in her first novel, Blood Will Tell. She currently resides in Wilmington, North Carolina.

