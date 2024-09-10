South Shores Detox Expands San Diego Drug Rehab Services for Military Personnel and Families

South Shores Detox offers Joint Commission accredited treatment in Orange County South Shores Detox offers Joint Commission and DHCS accredited treatment, from medical detox to inpatient rehab, as well as outpatient programs South Shores Detox is an in-network TRICARE detox and rehab provider. Those serving at Camp Pendleton as well as Naval Air Station North Island have a convenient destination for recovery support at South Shores Detox.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Shores Detox, a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Southern California, announced today an expansion of its drug rehab programs in San Diego. The center now offers comprehensive care for active duty military, veterans, and their families, including those stationed at Naval Air Station North Island and Camp Pendleton.The expansion includes enhanced services for addiction treatment and dual diagnosis care, all fully accredited by the Joint Commission and the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS). South Shores Detox now accepts TRICARE insurance for its medical detox and residential treatment , as well as outpatient programs, making quality care more accessible to service members and their loved ones."We recognize the unique challenges faced by our military community when it comes to substance abuse and mental health," said a spokesperson for South Shores Detox. "Our expanded services aim to provide tailored, evidence-based treatment that addresses the specific needs of Marines, sailors, and their families."The center's drug rehab programs in San Diego encompass a wide range of services, including:Medical detoxificationResidential treatmentPartial Hospitalization Program (PHP)Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health disordersSouth Shores Detox's approach combines cutting-edge medical care with holistic therapies, ensuring a comprehensive recovery process. The center's team of experienced professionals includes licensed therapists, medical doctors, and addiction specialists who work collaboratively to create personalized treatment plans."Our goal is to provide a seamless continuum of care, from detox through outpatient services," the spokesperson added. "By accepting TRICARE insurance, we're removing barriers to treatment and supporting the long-term recovery of our military community."The center's proximity to major military installations like Naval Air Station North Island and Camp Pendleton makes it an ideal choice for service members seeking local, high-quality addiction treatment. South Shores Detox's programs are designed to accommodate the unique schedules and needs of military personnel, with flexible outpatient options that allow for continued duty or family responsibilities.As part of its commitment to the military community, South Shores Detox also offers specialized trauma-informed care, addressing issues such as PTSD and combat-related stress that often co-occur with substance use disorders faced by Marines at Camp Pendleton as well as for those across the branches of our Armed Forces.For more information about South Shores Detox and its drug rehab services in San Diego, please visit their website or contact their admissions team directly. The center offers confidential assessments and can provide immediate assistance to those seeking help for addiction and mental health issues.South Shores Detox remains dedicated to its mission of providing hope, healing, and lasting recovery to individuals and families affected by addiction, with a renewed focus on serving those who serve our nation.

