Kaleris Wins Progressive Railroading 2024 Reader’s Choice Award for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Progressive Railroading Reader’s Choice Award for the second consecutive year. This year, Kaleris won in the Technology Products category, receiving recognition for its Mobile Inspection App for Railcar/Chassis Maintenance and Repair.



The Progressive Railroading Reader’s Choice Awards recognize products that best meet the rail industry’s needs, as selected by subscribers of the publication. The awards program, now in its fifth year, highlights groundbreaking products, systems, and technologies across eight categories.

The Kaleris Mobile Inspection App simplifies railcar and chassis maintenance and repairs. Advanced shipment notifications and electronic inspection features improve turnaround time at the yard with digitalized inspection results. The app identifies cars with pending EHMS alerts, Early Warnings, and overdue ABTs before load so shippers can resolve the issue, reducing the risk of railroad holds and delayed shipments. With repair progression tracking an asset’s status in real-time and an end-to-end view of maintenance records, fleet managers can leverage this data to improve fleet utilization. By archiving all inspections and work history records for each railcar or chassis in the fleet, shippers and asset owners can easily access reports to meet compliance requirements.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Progressive Railroading Reader’s Choice Award for the second year in a row,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “This recognition is a testament to delivering customer-led innovation that addresses the critical needs of rail shippers. Our Mobile Inspection App is designed to streamline maintenance processes for railcars and chassis which improves operational efficiency, and we are thrilled that it has been recognized by industry professionals.”

Last year, Kaleris was awarded in the same category for Transport Analytics, an application within its rail Transportation Management Solution that offers a one-stop shop for Multimodal Logistics and Supply Chain Business Intelligence reporting. Transport Analytics ensures that all levels of a rail shipper’s business have access to reporting and data required to make the best decisions based on concrete KPIs. Transport Analytics offers a robust set of standardized reports that can easily be adjusted for a tailored experience.

Read more about the 2024 Progressive Railroading Reader’s Choice Award here.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, terminal operating systems, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. To learn more about Kaleris, visit www.kaleris.com.



Media contact: Suzy Swindle, suzy.swindle@kaleris.com

