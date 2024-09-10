Integrated Systems Design Welcomes Vallerie Shoemaker as National Account Manager

Vallerie Shoemaker named National Sales Manager at ISD

Our newest sales expert ready to drive success and growth

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leader in material handling and automation solutions , is pleased to announce the appointment of Vallerie Shoemaker as National Account Manager. This strategic addition to the ISD team reinforces the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its growing client base.Vallerie brings a wealth of experience in the material handling industry, with a strong background in conveyance and automation sales throughout the United States. Her impressive career includes notable positions at Honeywell Intelligrated, QC Conveyor, and NEFF Automation, where she consistently demonstrated her ability to drive sales growth and develop strong client relationships."We are excited to welcome Vallerie Shoemaker to our team at ISD," said Tony Morgott, VP of Sales at Integrated Systems Design. "Her extensive experience in the material handling Industry, combined with her drive for success and natural ability to bring automation solutions to our customers, perfectly complements our strong sales team."Throughout her career, Vallerie has earned several Account Manager Awards, showcasing her consistent high performance. She has also been recognized as an Automation Business Development leader, achieving the largest sales growth among Account Managers when she was with NEFF.Vallerie's diverse background includes a unique blend of experiences that set her apart in the industry. As a National Account Manager and Spokesperson at LaserTouchOne, where she served as a featured spokesperson at Medtrade and successfully debuted a product on QVC, achieving best-selling status.Vallerie's educational background includes studies in Corporate Communication at Ithaca College, as well as business studies at Elmira Business Institute and Elmira College. She is an active member of the Buffalo Business Alliance, further demonstrating her commitment to professional growth and industry involvement.Integrated Systems Design is confident that Vallerie's addition to the team will further enhance her customer’s ability to implement automation and material handling solutions that feature labor saving, increased efficiencies and cost effectiveness.ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include: automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).For more information about this release, please contact:

