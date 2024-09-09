July 2024 bar examination results released

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2024 bar examination. Of the 68 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 47 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 69 percent overall pass rate, compared 60 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 71 percent.

Of the 55 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 37 achieved a passing score, which is a 67 percent overall pass rate, compared to 67 percent a year ago. Forty-five of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 32 achieving a passing score for a 71 percent pass rate.