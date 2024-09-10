Leveled Concrete Merges with URETEK ICR Gulf Coast to Expand Service Offerings Under a Unified Brand

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveled Concrete, a leader in residential concrete repair within the Houston market, is pleased to announce its merger with URETEK ICR Gulf Coast, a pioneer in high-density polyurethane foundation repair and concrete lifting. Moving forward, the combined companies will operate under the Leveled Concrete brand, continuing to serve all customer bases, markets, and industries previously supported by URETEK ICR Gulf Coast.“For nearly 25 years, URETEK ICR Gulf Coast has championed high-density polyurethane as an innovative alternative to traditional foundation repair and concrete lifting. We’re proud of our time serving Greater Houston and Southeast Texas under the URETEK brand and the industry-leading knowledge we’ve built across thousands of successful projects. I am thrilled to merge our history and experience in commercial and residential foundation repair with Leveled Concrete,” said Molly Garcia, Manager at URETEK ICR Gulf Coast.This merger marks a significant milestone for Leveled Concrete as it expands its footprint into the foundation repair industry and continues its planned growth into commercial concrete repair. “When it comes to growth, I have driven Leveled Concrete to a level most did not seem possible. This merger will allow us to work together with a commercial concrete repair leader and take a large step into the foundation repair industry. I look forward to this combined group continuing to grow and adding other companies into our portfolio in the future,” stated Zachary Zaras, Founder of Leveled Concrete.The merger combines the strengths of both companies, unifying their expertise under the Leveled Concrete brand. The newly expanded Leveled Concrete will continue to offer the comprehensive services previously provided by URETEK ICR Gulf Coast, including foundation repair, pool lifting, and underground infrastructure sealing, all while maintaining the high standards and customer satisfaction that both companies are known for.About Leveled ConcreteLeveled Concrete is a leading provider of residential concrete repair in the Houston market, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company’s recent merger with URETEK ICR Gulf Coast positions it for significant growth, expanding its services to include foundation repair and commercial concrete solutions across Greater Houston and Southeast Texas.For more information, please visit https://leveledconcrete.com/ or call (832) 995-2000.

