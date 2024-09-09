InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Toilet Paper Holder that Extends and Rotates for Easy Accessibility

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don P. of Brighton, MI is the creator of the Toilet Paper Roll Extender, any variety of toilet paper storage and dispensing systems designed to make the paper more accessible while sitting on the toilet. The systems can be implemented in any desired space near the toilet like on a wall surface, exterior side of a cabinet, inside of a cabinet, and more, to ensure a roll and a spare roll are consistently accessible.Of the illustrations shown, one system is comprised of a horizontal track mounted on a wall or cabinet. The other system shown is inside a telescoping cabinet drawer. Not illustrated is a holder mounted on a wall or side of a cabinet that can rotate in a clockwise or counterclockwise motion to move toilet paper forward for the user. Each version keeps the toilet paper roll accessible without having to put the body in an awkward position to reach it.Toilet paper is typically stored on a singular, static holder in a bathroom. In some bathrooms, the toilet paper can be placed in awkward positions that make it difficult to reach for some. People with limited physical dexterity often have trouble accessing the toilet paper while in the restroom. These systems alleviate these issues and allow users to choose from several different extending and rotating holders that best accommodate their restroom situation.A rotating mechanism can provide convenience by making it easier to access the toilet paper from any angle. It can also be designed to reduce wastage by controlling the amount of paper dispensed with each pull. With an increasing aging population, products that enhance convenience and accessibility are in demand. Adjustable and rotating toilet paper roll holders can be particularly beneficial for individuals with mobility issues or arthritis.Considering the marketing possibilities for institutions, apartment complexes, housing developments, office buildings. government facilities, getting OSHA and the Handicap Access Board to require these systems, and retrofitting existing fixtures, the Toilet Paper Roll Extender is the perfect, versatile, and innovative device for this niche and would significantly expand any manufacturer's product line. There are many distribution outlets as Home Depot, Lowes, and 30+ USA bathroom vanity manufacturers who would likely include these systems as options to their line of products.Don filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Toilet Paper Roll Extender product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Toilet Paper Roll Extender can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.