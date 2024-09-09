Thomas Homes Offers Waterfront Property Owners in Lighthouse Point a Unique Opportunity

Fort Lauderdale Builder Thomas Homes Custom Home Builder Waterfront Builder Custom Closets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Homes, a leading general contractor in Lighthouse Point specializing in high-end custom home construction, has unveiled a compelling offer tailored to waterfront property owners in the area. This innovative proposal allows homeowners to sell their properties as new construction spec homes based on approved plans, eliminating the need for costly repairs, extensive renovations, and traditional seller real estate commissions.The initiative aims to streamline the selling process for homeowners while maximizing their property's potential value.By partnering with Thomas Homes, property owners can bypass the complexities of the conventional real estate market, which often requires significant investments in repairs and staging. Instead, homeowners are presented with a direct cash offer for their Lighthouse Point property, coupled with the added benefit of receiving a share of the profits from the eventual sale of the new construction."Our goal is to offer a seamless and profitable alternative for homeowners looking to sell their waterfront properties," stated Robby Thomas, President of Thomas Homes. "This initiative reflects our commitment to the Lighthouse Point community and our understanding of the unique needs of luxury property owners in this market."The offer also addresses the concerns of those wary of the traditional selling process. By selling their homes as part of a new construction project, homeowners can avoid the hassle of dealing with multiple Lighthouse Point realtors, listing agents, and potential buyers. This approach provides a clear path to sale while ensuring that the property’s value is maximized through high-quality construction and design In addition to the financial benefits, Thomas Homes' offer includes comprehensive support throughout the entire process. Homeowners will have access to expert advice on how to sell a property in Lighthouse Point, ensuring they make informed decisions at every step. The company’s reputation as a trusted Lighthouse Point home buyer further enhances the appeal of this offer, providing peace of mind to sellers.For more information about Thomas Homes and the opportunity to sell older waterfront properties in South Florida, visit www.thomashomes.com or to receive a cash offer, contact Robby Thomas Right Now at (954) 210-9797 or via email info@thomashomes.com, Florida GC license # CBC1261820

