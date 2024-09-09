Governor Hochul Signs Legislation and Launches New Awareness Campaign to Prevent Suicide and Promote Mental Health

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation and announced a new statewide, multimedia campaign to help prevent suicide and promote mental health. Legislation S1865B/A6563A — the Student Lifeline Act — requires colleges across New York State to print information about the State’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on all student ID cards. In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month in September, the Governor and the State’s Office of Mental Health launched a $5 million campaign to raise awareness of 988, which is free, confidential, impartial, and can be accessed any time of the day or night by phone, text, or chat.

“The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline means that help is always available, whether it’s for someone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis or who knows someone needing this assistance,” Governor Hochul said. “As we recognize Suicide Prevention Month, we must ensure all New Yorkers are aware of this critical resource and are willing to use it whenever they or someone they know needs help.”

The Student Lifeline Act, sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk and Assembly Member Sarah Clark, requires all college student ID cards in New York to contain information about the 988 Lifeline by 2025. Under this law, colleges must also provide resources to students describing when to utilize the 988 number. Any colleges that do not issue ID cards will still be required to distribute the 988 information annually to students through other materials.

Led by the State’s Office of Mental Health, New York’s statewide $5 million public awareness campaign will feature the slogan, ‘We Hear You,’ and is aimed at encouraging more New Yorkers to use the State’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline whenever they or someone they know is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Ads will be featured on multiple platforms, including social media; billboards, signage on college campuses and at events; during sporting events; on traditional television and radio; and on other digital platforms, such as streaming music and video services.

The campaign will include several ads that focus on distinct populations that could benefit from 988 but had lower recognition of this service in focus groups. This includes first-responders and health care professionals; school-aged youth and college students; and Black, Latina and LGBTQ+ individuals.

State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The best way to prevent suicide is to ask for help early if you’re feeling down, depressed, or troubled. And one of the most effective ways to get help is to call 988 and speak with a trained counselor and get whatever assistance you may need. Governor Hochul’s continuing support for this critical resource, is saving lives in our state.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Mental health and stress are affecting college students on a profound level — this Student Lifeline bill is lifesaving legislation that can prevent crises for students and their families. We must listen to young people when they say they need more mental health services in college. This legislation was formed as a direct response to student feedback and a critical need to center youth voices in the mental health conversation. With 988 on student IDs, young people have a direct connection to compassionate care. This is a monumental victory for youth mental health in New York State — I am grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing the need to address mental health crises before they happen.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students in the United States, and too many students consider suicide, attempt suicide, or cause intentional injury to themselves. When faced with these thoughts, it is vital that students throughout New York are aware of immediate resources. Ensuring the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line at 741741 are always easily accessible by including them on student ID cards is critically important. As a mother of a current college student, I know firsthand the need for more mental health supports and am immensely proud to have carried and passed the Student Lifeline Act in the Assembly. Thank you to our partners at SUNY, CUNY, colleges and universities throughout the State, and everyone who helped shape and advocate for this bill, and to Governor Hochul for taking this next step with us to ensure that every student in New York knows that they have someone to turn to.”

Supported in all 62 counties statewide, 988 provides a connection to trained crisis counselors who can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress to receive personal support, get immediate help and connect with follow up services. The service is free, confidential, impartial, and can be accessed 24 hours a day and seven days per week.

Governor Hochul's FY 2024 Enacted Budget significantly expanded the capacity of 988 Crisis Contact Centers by boosting funding for them from $35 million to $60 million per year. More than 478,388 calls and 75,661 texts and chats were directly routed to New York 988 Crisis Contact Centers since 2022, including nearly 77,000 calls coming from former service members that connected directly via 988’s dedicated Veteran’s Crisis Line.

September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, dedicated to promoting awareness, education and action to prevent suicide. The recognition honors the lives lost to suicide, supports the survivors of suicide loss, and reinforces New York State’s commitment to mental health and wellness for all.

Suicide claimed the lives of more than 1,700 individuals in New York in 2022. It is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the age of 25 and 34, and the third leading cause of death for youth and young adults between the age of 10 and 24.

Earlier this year, the State provided five conditional awards totaling $15 million over five years to help community-based service providers to develop innovative programs that will help reduce suicide risk among youth from historically underserved populations. The funding through the Connecting Youth to Mental Health Supports program will help develop programs and suicide prevention strategies among racial and ethnic minority populations and LGBTQ+ groups, including those in rural areas.

The State also reconvened the Suicide Prevention Task Force with a goal of building upon the recommendation made by its predecessor. These recommendations included strengthening public health approaches, enhancing health system competencies, improving data surveillance methods, and infusing cultural competency in the State’s suicide prevention strategy.

Last year, the State began a five-year $10 million effort funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to address mental and behavioral health problems among youth, with the goal of ensuring equitable access to underserved populations. In addition, OMH received a five-year, $3.5 million federal grant to expand the Zero Suicide model — a systemic approach toward integrating suicide prevention in the health care system — among 13 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

In addition to these initiatives, the Suicide Prevention Center of New York, which is housed at OMH, provides technical assistance to advance the State’s prevention efforts and offers free resources that are available by request. The center also conducts extensive training, with nearly 194,000 New Yorkers completing suicide-specific course material since 2018.

The center developed the CARES UP Initiative, a prevention effort aimed at fostering a supportive environment among uniformed personnel where mental health is prioritized. The $3 million OMH-funded initiative provided grants to 13 agencies to enhance suicide prevention efforts and wellness programs for first responders and military veterans.