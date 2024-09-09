Sunlight® Laundry Detergent Supports Expansion of Free Laundry Access Program to Help Canadians in Need

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its Helping Canadians Shine™ initiative, Sunlight® laundry detergent, a Henkel brand, is proud to announce that it is supporting expansion of Free Laundry Access, a charity that helps Canadians in need access laundry services.



Sunlight® laundry detergent will help Free Laundry Access expand to a total of four locations across Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver. Since its launch in 2021 by Toronto laundromat and café owner, Nancy Seto, Free Laundry Access has been providing its services from a single location in the west end of the city.

"During the pandemic, I saw many individuals and families struggling to pay for washing and drying their clothes in our laundromat,” says Seto. “I asked myself, 'How can I help?' which inspired the launch of our Free Laundry Access program. Thanks to the Sunlight brand’s tremendous support, not only was I able to continue providing free laundry access from my own laundromat, but they are now helping us expand our program, providing hope, dignity and happiness to those in need."





Nancy Seto, owner of Toronto’s Yummi Café Laundromat and founder of Free Laundry Access

For many people, having clean clothes can provide the confidence needed to work, socialize, and participate in daily activities. “The Sunlight brand is very proud to support the Free Laundry Access program, including its efforts to provide more Canadians in need with these important free laundry services,” says Margarita Bajzelj, Director of Marketing, Henkel Consumer Brands Canada. “The work of Free Laundry Access very much fits with our belief in shining a light on goodness and making a difference, one small act of kindness at a time.“

The purchase of Sunlight® laundry detergent products will help support Henkel's donation of $100,000 to Free Laundry Access, which will feature monthly free laundry events at the following locations:

Toronto, Ontario:

Yummi Café Laundromat (956 St. Clair Avenue West)

Wishy Washy Laundromat (3003 Danforth Avenue)

Hamilton, Ontario:

King Coin Laundromat (831 King Street East)



Vancouver, British Columbia:

East Van Laundry (183 East 16th Avenue)



Participation in the program is at the discretion of Free Laundry Access, and free laundry access is not guaranteed. For details on Free Laundry Access events, dates, and eligibility, please visit https://www.sunlightcanada.ca/en/helping-canadians-shine.html.

About Sunlight® Laundry Detergent

Trusted by Canadians for over a century, Sunlight® laundry detergent has been committed to providing households with bright and fresh clean clothes, allowing families to make the most of their cherished moments. Beyond delivering exceptional products, Sunlight® laundry detergent takes pride in supporting Canadian communities and recognizing the unsung heroes who make a positive impact on the lives of others. To learn more visit Helping Canadians Shine at https://www.sunlightcanada.ca/en/helping-canadians-shine.html.

About Helping Canadians Shine™

Sunlight® laundry detergent is committed to helping Canadians shine by supporting those making a difference in their communities. In 2023, Sunlight® laundry detergent launched its Helping Canadians Shine™ program, inspired by Nancy Seto’s efforts to aid her community. In addition to supporting Free Laundry Access, Helping Canadians Shine™ has provided grants to deserving community initiatives across Canada.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel’s portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Media contacts:

Naureen Rahman

Harbinger

437-970-4359

nrahman@harbingerideas.com

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

475-232-4973

Erica.Cooper@henkel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17470a47-03af-467a-97ef-c8bac490f146

