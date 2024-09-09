Lake Street Capital Markets Presents BIG8 - The 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Connecting Executives from 100+ Dynamic Public Companies with Leading Institutional Investors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Street Capital Markets ("Lake Street"), a research-driven investment bank specializing in growth companies, is proud to announce its 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference, set to take place at The Yale Club of New York City on September 12, 2024.



This exclusive, invitation-only event continues to provide a unique platform for direct interactions between executives from over 100 dynamic public companies and top-tier institutional investors. Building on the success of previous years, BIG8 will feature an expanded lineup of innovative companies, highlighting Lake Street's commitment to fostering meaningful corporate access and investor relations.

“Our goal is to cultivate long-duration relationships between corporate and investor clients,” said Mark Argento, President and Head of Institutional Equities at Lake Street. “The BIG Conference embodies our dedication to creating opportunities for idea generation and providing institutional investors with direct access to some of the most dynamic, fast-growing companies.”

Since its founding in 2012, Lake Street has significantly grown its research and investment banking sector expertise, completing over 250 investment banking mandates and helping issuer clients raise over $10 billion in capital.

Lake Street would like to sincerely thank our conference sponsors, whose steadfast support has made the BIG8 Conference a key event on the September calendar in New York City.

For event and registration details, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big8conference or contact your Lake Street representative at conference@lakestreetcm.com or 612-326-1305.

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street's annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference spotlights a diverse spectrum of dynamic public growth companies. This exclusive, invitation-only event fosters interactive, one-on-one meetings between executives from over 100 publicly traded companies and leading institutional investors.

About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank dedicated to dynamic, high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research empowers institutional investors with insights into emerging secular trends and innovative companies. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel, fostering relationships that unlock value and growth. Driven by a commitment to informed guidance and exceptional service, Lake Street is devoted to client success. For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

