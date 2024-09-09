Modified Starch Market Analysis by Raw Material, by Type, Function, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis: 2032

The global modified starch market is experiencing significant growth as industries across the globe, including food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, increasingly recognize its versatile applications. ” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the modified starch market size was valued for $9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The global modified starch market is experiencing significant growth as industries across the globe, including food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, increasingly recognize its versatile applications. With the demand for clean-label and functional ingredients on the rise, modified starch offers enhanced stability, texture, and viscosity, making it a preferred choice for product formulation and process optimization. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, businesses are leveraging the diverse properties of modified starch to innovate and stay competitive in an ever-changing market landscape.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3936 A surge in consumer demand for clean and natural food products has been witnessed. Consumers are increasingly conscious about the ingredients used in their food and are inclined toward products with minimal or no artificial additives. Modified starches provide an opportunity for manufacturers to meet these clean label trends. They can be used as natural alternatives to artificial additives and emulsifiers, ensuring the label claims of natural or organic products. This clean label trend has led to increased utilization of modified starches in a wide range of food products, which has driven the growth of the global modified starch market. However, availability of alternatives of modified starch which in turn may restrain the growth of the modified starch market.Based on raw material, the maize segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global modified starch market revenue. Maize is widely cultivated globally and is one of the most abundant cereal crops. It is readily available in large quantities, making it a reliable and cost-effective source of starch for industrial purposes. Moreover, maize has a high starch content, making it suitable for starch extraction and modification. This factor has led the modified starch manufacturer to increase the usage of maize as a raw material for producing maize-based modified starch. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Based on type, the pre-gelatinized segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global modified starch market revenue. One of the main advantages of pre-gelatinized starch is its instant solubility in cold or hot water. Owing to the partial gelatinization process, the starch granules are hydrated and partially disrupted, allowing them to disperse and dissolve easily in water without the need for cooking or heat. This factor has surged the utilization of pre-gelatinized starch among various applications; thus, fueling the segment growth. The resistant starch segment, however, is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.Procure Complete Report (570 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/45dKK8i Based on function, the thickeners segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global modified starch market revenue. On the other hand, the stabilizers segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for clean label and natural ingredients has prompted the use of modified starch as a replacement for synthetic stabilizers. Consumers seek products with simpler and more recognizable ingredient lists, and modified starches provide a natural and familiar option for stabilizing formulations.Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global modified starch market revenue. Modified starches can be used as a clean-label ingredient, providing functionality while replacing or reducing the need for certain additives or chemical stabilizers. This aligns with the surge in consumer demand for clean, natural, and minimally processed foods. These factors altogether increase the demand for modified starch in the growing food & beverages sector; thus, fueling the segment growth. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-eighth of the global modified starch market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid economic growth, population expansion, and an increase in urbanization. These factors contribute to the growth of the modified starch market across the region. The region's large population and rise in disposable incomes drive the demand for processed foods, leading to increased utilization of modified starches as functional ingredients.Get Report Inquiry Before Buying This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3936 Leading Market Players: -ADMAGRANA Beteiligungs-AGAVEBE U.A.Cargill, IncorporatedEMSLAND GROUP GmbH and Co. ADMAGRANA Beteiligungs-AGAVEBE U.A.Cargill, IncorporatedEMSLAND GROUP GmbH and Co. KGIngredion IncorporatedRoquette FreresRoyal Ingredients GroupTate and Lyle PLCTereosThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global modified starch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

