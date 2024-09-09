Children’s Health Fund Urges Presidential Candidates to Prioritize Children’s Healthcare in Upcoming Debate

Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Children’s Health Fund

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is a statement from Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Children’s Health Fund:

“As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare to face off in their first presidential debate, Children’s Health Fund calls on both candidates to prioritize a critical and often overlooked issue: children’s healthcare. Millions of children across the United States, particularly those in under-resourced communities, continue to face significant barriers to accessing essential healthcare services.

“It is unacceptable that so many children, including immigrant children, remain vulnerable due to limited or no access to medical, dental, and mental healthcare. These children deserve to be seen, heard, and cared for, and our future as a country depends on their health and well-being.

“We call on the candidates to clearly outline their plans for improving our healthcare system to ensure that all children, regardless of their background or circumstances, receive the care they need.

“Furthermore, we urge the candidates to make this a top priority in their campaign platforms and to present solutions that ensure every child can grow up healthy.”

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. For more than 37 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to support its initiatives throughout the country. Comprehensive medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through a national network of 24 programs in 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. To date, its national network has provided 7 million health encounters, with almost half a million of those occurring in 2023. In addition, CHF has provided training to over 380 educators in NYC public schools through its Health and Ready to Learn program. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener. For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/

