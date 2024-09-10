Leader’s Cut Challenges Medical Office Teams to Level Up Their End Of Year Planning

To accelerate growth, maximize profitability, and develop fantastic teams

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leader’s Cut , an executive coaching and business strategy company, spearheaded by executive coach Ken Kilday, announces the launch of an innovative executive and leadership coaching program designed to bring simplicity, clarity, and direction to medical office teams.Utilizing the unique Making the Cut™ framework, Leader’s Cut aims to reduce team friction, enhance accountability, and support sustainable business growth for medical office teams of all sizes and areas of practice. Services include executive business coaching, breakthrough strategy sessions, and professional certified coaching.“As businesses look to close out the year strong it is critical to look at your practice and ask yourself if you are maximizing growth, profitability, and lifestyle,” said Ken Kilday. “As a medical office, whether a small dental practice or a multi-site medical facility, you have unique challenges and need someone who can bring innovative change to assist in identifying the root issues, improve your communication skills, and develop solutions to move your business forward.”Kilday is the author of “6 Silver Bullets You Need to Grow Any Business Fast” and has more than 30 years of experience in business and executive coaching. He works with practitioners one-on-one or in small groups.“Coaches can help employees better understand how their medical practice defines success and what their position requires of them. I bring simplicity, clarity, and direction to medical leaders and their teams,” said Kilday.Leader’s Cut has programs and packages to fit the needs and time demands of practices of all sizes. To learn more about Leader’s Cut for your medical office team visit kenkilday.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.