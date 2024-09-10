Workforce and Economic Development Leaders from the Healey Administration to Keynote Blue Future Conference 2024

The event will explore the region’s marine economy, including workforce development, marine tech innovation, aquaculture and more, Oct. 21-22, in Plymouth, MA

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation is excited to announce keynote speakers for the third-annual Blue Future Conference 2024, scheduled for Oct. 21-22, 2024, in Plymouth, MA. The program features speakers from across the region and beyond, representing all corners of the blue economy, including marine tech, aquaculture, economic and workforce development, climate resilience and public policy.

Headlining the conference are keynoters Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development, and Josh Cutler, Undersecretary in the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, two distinguished leaders who are helping shape the future of blue economy policy and development.

Secretary Hao will deliver the conference’s Day 1 keynote address, bringing more than 25 years of executive business experience, at firms such as Cove Hill Partners, Pillar Ventures, PillPack and Bain Capital. Secretary Hao’s business background and her experience working with businesses of all sizes gives her a valuable perspective on workforce and economic development. Her insights will provide attendees with a forward-looking perspective on the blue economy.

In his Day 2 keynote, Undersecretary Cutler will offer valuable perspectives drawn from his experience in the Massachusetts State legislature and as the former House Chair of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee. He also co-chaired the Future of Work Commission, the Coastal Caucus and the WorkAbility Subcommittee on disability employment. Undersecretary Cutler's keynote will highlight the intersection of policy and practice in fostering workforce development.

“Governor Healey’s administration is a valued partner in the thoughtful development of our marine economy,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “We are honored and delighted to welcome keynoters Secretary Hao and Undersecretary Cutler to this year’s Blue Future Conference. We anticipate their insights will inspire attendees to take action to advance their own business and workforce strategies and help move the region’s marine economy forward.”

The conference will also feature discussion panels with experts in areas ranging from quantum, robotics, AI, aquaculture, food science, and wellness, as well as investors who are eager to invest in blue economy startups. Speakers are being added to the conference program each week. For the most current lineup visit: https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2024/blue-future-24-speakers/.

THE BLUE FUTURE CONFERENCE EXPERIENCE

The Blue Future Conference provides a rich, entertaining, and accessible learning and networking environment. Participants will be connected with industry leaders and peers from across the region and around the world to test their ideas and build new markets.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND BLUE FUTURE CONFERENCE 2024

• Owners/employees of traditional marine businesses

• Owners/employees/investors of marine tech businesses

• Local and state officials interested in advancing marine economy in their areas

• Colleges interested in promoting their technology, engineering and other adjacent skills to this industry and future students

• College professors and students who want to learn more about opportunities in Marine businesses

• High school teachers and students interested in entering the blue workforce

• Lenders who want to know more about supporting the marine economy

• Anyone interested in our marine economy and its future

SPONSORS & PARTNERS

Blue Future Conference 2024 is made possible by the support of sponsors and partners, including legacy sponsors who have supported the event since year one: Cape Cod Community College, Cape Cod 5, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Promare, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Tiny & Sons Auto Glass; Sponsors: Innovasea, North Easton Savings Bank, and Coastal Communities Caucus; and Community Partners: Blue Innovation Labs, Ideaz Ablaze, Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Askew Web Design & Development, See Plymouth, and the Town of Plymouth, MA.

For more details on Blue Future Conference 2024, including program and speaker updates, sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2024.

ABOUT THE PLYMOUTH FOUNDATION

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base. Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

