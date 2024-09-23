EarthSoft Acquires bp OneData Software Intellectual Property

EarthSoft announced today an agreement for the acquisition of intellectual property associated with bp’s OneData software

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft announced today an agreement for the acquisition of intellectual property associated with bp ’s OneData software, which EarthSoft will bring to market as EQuIS Helios. EQuIS Helios provides an extensive set of new tools including a comprehensive and sophisticated data and document management portal designed to streamline workflows for large organizations. bp has a multi-year agreement with EarthSoft to use EQuIS, and now, EQuIS Helios.EQuIS Helios is a robust knowledge management solution combining advanced Azure tools, AI-powered search and data handling capabilities, and advanced security and privacy features. The software’s integration with different data sources and its collaboration tools makes it a versatile choice for organizations looking to centralize and streamline their rapidly growing information management practices.Some key features are:• Integration with Azure Collaboration Tools and Microsoft Azure AI Stack• Azure Big Data Central Storage and Search Capability• Advanced Data Extraction and Document Keyword Summarization• Keywords and Indexes built automatically from large data sources• Identification of PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and Profanity• Advanced Security Features• And, of course, integration with EQuISEarthSoft CEO Mitch Beard commented, “EarthSoft is excited to accelerate product development of EQuIS Helios to benefit all of our clients, including bp.”Firas Kaddoura, VP, Remediation Management, commented, “bp is proud to transfer the OneData technology, an in-house developed digital solution. We are excited for EarthSoft to further develop this technology, which can have broader positive impact across the environmental industry.”About EarthSoft and EQuIS™EarthSoft has been leading environmental data management globally for 30 years. Its flagship product, EQuIS™, is a scalable and configurable environmental and geotechnical data management system. EQuIS™ automates complete project workflows supporting project planning, field data collection, analytical data processing, verification, validation, analysis, reporting, graphics and visualization. EQuIS handles various data types, including chemistry, biology, geology, geotechnical, hydrology, limnology, water, air, soil, sediment, noise, radiological, waste, and compliance monitoring. EQuIS enforces data governance to improve quality, standardization, and security, enabling collaboration and integration, and boosting efficiency, productivity, and data-driven decisions. For further information about EQuIS, please visit www.earthsoft.com or write info@earthsoft.com.

