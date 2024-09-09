MDC Sept. 27 virtual program will cover fall care of native plants

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When it comes to native wildflower gardens, a little care in autumn can produce big results the next spring and summer.

People can learn more about fall maintenance duties they can do to improve their native wildflower gardens at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants: Fall Maintenance for Your Native Garden.” This program, which will be Sept. 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss mulching, trimming, fertilizing, planting, harvesting and other duties that can be done in your native wildflower garden before you “put it to bed” for the winter. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202665

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters. This program will also be an opportunity to get information about the native plant sale at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 5.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.