Submissions Now Open for Questex’s World Tea Expo Global Tea Championship 2025

Recognizing Excellence in the Global Tea Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Expo today announces the 2025 Global Tea Championship (GTC) is now open for submissions. This prestigious competition celebrates excellence in tea production across various categories, providing a platform for global recognition in the tea industry. World Tea Expo invites tea producers and companies from around the world to showcase their best products.



The Global Tea Championship is designed to identify and reward the highest quality teas from around the globe. The competition features a wide range of categories, including:

Award Categories: Tea

GRAND PRIZE AWARD for Overall Best tea

SUPERIOR LEAF AWARD – for “Best Leaf Appearance” in each tea type White Green Oolong Black Puerh

SUPERIOR LIQUOR AWARD – for “Best Cup Character” in each tea type White Green Oolong Black Puerh

PREMIUM AWARD – for “Best Tea” in each tea type White Green Steamed Pan fired Oolong Long Oxidised Short Oxidised Black Orthodox CTC Puerh Sheng Shou

HONORABLE MENTION AWARD for the most Innovative tea

ORIGIN AWARDS Certificates for the best tea from each producing origin



Award Categories: Matcha

GRAND PRIZE AWARD for Overall Best Matcha

SUPERIOR LEAF AWARD – for “Best Leaf Appearance”

SUPERIOR LIQUOR AWARD – for “Best Cup Character”

PREMIUM AWARD – for “Best Matcha” in each tea type Ceremonial Culinary

HONOURABLE MENTION AWARD for the most Innovative tea

ORIGIN AWARDS Certificates for the best tea from each producing origin





Winning a Global Tea Championship award offers industry recognition and helps brands establish themselves as leaders in the competitive global tea market.

"As we open submissions for the 2025 World Tea Expo Global Tea Championship, we are reminded of the importance of recognizing and celebrating the incredible diversity and quality within the global tea community," said Tim McLucas, Vice President of the Hospitality Group at Questex. "This competition not only honors excellence in tea production but also brings together a community of passionate professionals dedicated to advancing the tea industry. We look forward to discovering and celebrating the outstanding teas that will set the standard for quality and innovation in the coming year."

Award winners will be announced at World Tea Expo which takes place March 24-26, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information on submission guidelines, categories, and how to enter, please click here.

About the World Tea Expo Global Tea Championship

The World Tea Expo Global Tea Championship is an annual competition that evaluates and celebrates the best teas from around the world. Judged by a panel of tea experts, the competition is a key part of the World Tea Expo, the leading event for tea professionals, bringing together buyers, sellers, and tea enthusiasts from across the globe.

