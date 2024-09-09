MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund Awards $100,000 to Families of Fallen Public Sector Heroes
Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to 51 surviving children and spouses of public sector employees who died in the line of duty. This support aims to ease the financial burden of higher education for these families.
For the 2024-2025 academic year, funding has significantly increased, allowing more students to pursue their academic goals. Since 2001, the Memorial Scholarship Fund has granted over $1.5 million to more than 600 students across the country.
“We are proud to support the educational pursuits of families who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Deanna J. Santana, President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “By increasing our scholarship funding, we invest in the success of their loved ones and honor their sacrifices. We hope to provide greater opportunities for these families to achieve their educational goals and secure greater financial freedom.”
The MissionSquare Scholarship Fund scholarship awards are managed through partnerships with Scholarship America, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), and Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (COPS).
Recipients were selected based on qualifications such as financial need, academic success, leadership, honors, and work experience.
The 2024–2025 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:
- Gabriella Ambelas of New York, DeSales University
- Imani O. Armstrong of Ohio, Alabama State University
- Noah Baity of South Carolina, Charleston Southern
- Caroline Barber of Florida, University of North Florida
- Olivia Barber of Florida, University of North Florida
- Aaron Blount of Georgia, Howard University
- Marissa Brake of California, CSU Chico
- Miranda Brake of California, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ramon Caban of Florida, Florida International University
- Jack Cicora of New York, Michigan State University
- Emma Clardy of Massachusetts, Framingham State University
- Eva Clardy of Massachusetts, Regis College
- Lily Clardy of Massachusetts, Assumption University
- Orlando Cordero of Puerto Rico, National University
- Aliza DeVoe of Pennsylvania, West Chester University
- Kensley Dickey of Tennessee, Columbia State Community College
- Elizabeth Diebel of Florida, Florida Atlantic University
- Gabrielle J. Eck of Kansas, Wichita State University
- Carly Ferrugia of New York, St. John's University
- Jocelyn Fontanez Rivera of Puerto Rico, Universidad Carlos Albizu
- Rylee D. Fournier of California, University of La Verne
- Frank Fouts of Illinois, University of Iowa
- Bailey R. Fritz of Ohio, Youngstown State University
- Avery Gaunt of Oregon, Montana State University
- Jake Gaunt of Oregon, Arizona State University
- Grady Gonsioroski of Montana, Montana Technological University
- Lindsey Hamilton of Idaho, University of Arizona
- Deanndra Jeanbaptiste of Florida, Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine
- Natalie Jones of New York, Ithaca College
- Kennedy Karriem of Arkansas, University of Central Arkansas
- Jackson Lukas of Tennessee, Michigan State University
- Alyssa McDuffie of Georgia, Western Governors University
- Jack McNamara of New York, Eastern Kentucky University
- Hayden Micun of Pennsylvania, Drexel University
- Alexa Molloy of New York, Hofstra University
- Isabella (Bella) Moya of Florida, Jacksonville University
- Hannah Nunley of Ohio, University of Cincinnati
- Ashlee Orr of Arizona, DeVry University
- Ilia Ortiz-Colon of North Carolina, Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Meghan Paidar of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
- Jostin Rasmussen of Washington, Washington State University
- Jacob Rosenthal of Florida, Palm Beach State College
- Paul Ruback of North Carolina, Paris Institute for Political Studies
- Emily Russell of Louisiana, Southern Louisiana University
- Ariana Salim-Johnson of Florida, UCF College of Medicine
- Mark Scarbrough of Michigan, Lakeland University
- Edward Singleton II of Illinois, DePaul University
- Ryenn Sovich of Pennsylvania, Ursinus College
- Kadence M. Stroble of New Mexico, University of the Southwest
- Grace Tchoryk of Illinois, Carroll University
- Emalie Wall of Texas, Amberton University
The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund extends its profound gratitude to all its partners and donors whose generous contributions have made this possible. It is our mission to continue to make this meaningful impact on the lives of these families and many more in the future.
About the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund
The MissionSquare Retirement Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its start, the Fund has provided over $1.5 million and awarded more than 600 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations.
About MissionSquare Retirement
MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a financial services company with more than $78.5B assets under management and administration of 1.9 million participants.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized guidance sets us apart. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
*As of June 30, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(k), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. Includes assets under administration and management by MissionSquare with its subsidiaries.
