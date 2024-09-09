Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events, in Edmonton from September 10-12, 2024.    
   
  REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in Room E on the Assembly Level and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.
   
WHEN: Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2024.
   
WHAT: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
  • Strategic Program Sessions
    • Full schedule here.
    • Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here.
      • Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta
      • Senator Anna M. Caballero, State Senator, 14th District, California State Senate
      • Andrea Hepp, President, Low Carbon Storage Hub, Shell
      • Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President of Decarbonization Solutions, Technip Energies
      • Corwyn Bruce, Project Director CCUS, Heidelberg Materials
  • Knowledge Bar Sessions
    • Full schedule here.
    • Speaker list here.
  • Industry Night Reception – 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
  • Strategic Program Sessions
    • Full schedule here.
    • Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here.
      • Pavel-Casian Nitulescu, State Secretary, Energy Ministry of Romania
      • Patrick Chabot, Managing Director, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management
      • Brett Henkel, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President of Business Development, Svante
      • Lars-Erik Gaertner, Director of Business Development & Sales, Linde
      • Angus Marshall, Senior Project Engineer, Airhive
  • Knowledge Bar Sessions
    • Full schedule here.
    • Speaker list here.
  • YWE: Women in CCS Networking Event – 4:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Carbon Capture Canada Awards – 5:30-9:30 p.m.
For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit www.carbonexpocanada.com.  

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.
   
WHERE: Edmonton Convention Centre
9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9
   

For media inquiries, please contact: 

Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com


