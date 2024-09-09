MEDIA ADVISORY - Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events, in Edmonton from September 10-12, 2024.
REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in Room E on the Assembly Level and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2024.
