New Mini-Series "Purchasing Powers" Highlights Consumer Empowerment and the Paradigm Shift in Global Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice , the global leader in full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, has worked with BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions in their groundbreaking mini-series titled "Purchasing Powers.", presented by Consumers International. This innovative series dives into the shifting landscape of consumer behavior and the evolving dynamics between consumers, brands, and industries. Through documentary-style films and immersive content, the series showcases organizations and initiatives that are at the forefront of empowering, protecting, and championing consumers around the world.



The series, available globally on BBC.com from 22 August 2024, and offers a compelling narrative on the digital consumption perspectives to bring forth the importance of community voices and how they shape today’s commerce landscape.

"At Bazaarvoice, we believe in the power of authentic consumer voices to drive transparency, trust, and meaningful connections between brands and consumers. This series presented by Consumers International allows us to bring these stories to life, showcasing how consumer and creator voices are not just a business imperative but a driving force in shaping the future of commerce," said Zarina Stanford, Chief Marketing Officer at Bazaarvoice.

A Transformative Series for a New Consumer Era

The "Purchasing Powers" series with Bazaarvoice is designed to capture the essence of a consumer-centric world where the voice of the individual plays a pivotal role in driving business decisions and shaping market trends. This narrative is brought to life through three distinct episodes that feature perspectives from consumers, industry experts, and brand leaders.

The Consumer and Creator episode highlights the power of consumer empowerment and creator content in the digital age and showcases how user-generated content (UGC) is transforming the shopping experience, facilitating discovery, conversion, and loyalty.

The Industry episode provides a comprehensive overview of the market landscape and emphasizes the importance of innovation and collaboration between businesses and consumers to foster a thriving marketplace.

The Brand episode delves into how leading global brands integrate consumer voices into their marketing strategies, demonstrating their innovative approaches to adapting to this new consumer landscape, breaking through cultural barriers, and effectively connecting with their target audiences.

“Having a direct line to your consumer is a gift. Our social media managers are always out there having conversations with our consumers. There isn't a wall. There isn't a barrier to that communication. The only thing that brands can do to stay ahead of the curve is to relegate the control to the consumers,” said by Oshiya Savur, Chief Brand/Marketing Officer, Maesa, in the video series, when asked about consumer-created content.

The series arrives at a pivotal moment when consumers are empowered more than ever, wielding significant influence over brands and industries. Through authentic storytelling and immersive content, the series underscores the interconnectedness of modern commerce and consumer voices' impact on shaping the global marketplace's future. With 78% of shoppers citing that they feel more confident with a purchase when they view other shopper content, consumers perceive UGC and community-led content as more authentic than brand-created content.

To learn more about the power of consumer and community voices you can watch the Purchasing Powers mini-series here .

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice is reshaping how brands and retailers connect with consumers by putting the consumer voice first. With an end-to-end, commerce-empowered omni-channel content solutions and analytics platform, Bazaarvoice inspires shoppers to make confident purchase decisions and helps businesses influence those decisions consistently and at scale at every stage of the funnel, on every platform where shoppers live.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, And Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Venticinque

Bazaarvoice

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.