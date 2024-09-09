UChicago department chairs reappointed to new terms

Five University of Chicago faculty have been reappointed to new terms as department chairs: Daniel Arber, MD, as Chair of Pathology; John Cunningham, MD, MRCP, as Chair of Pediatrics; Seenu Hariprasad, MD, as Chair of Ophthalmology & Visual Science; P. Allan Klock, MD, as Chair of Anesthesia & Critical Care; and Carole Ober, PhD, as Chair of Human Genetics.

Their new terms took effect July 1, 2024.

Arber, the Donald West and Mary Elizabeth King Professor of Pathology, is an authority on the diagnosis, classification and molecular genetics of blood cancers. He is a past president of the Society of Hematopathology and was a major contributor to the 2016 World Health Organization and the 2022 International Consensus classification of tumors of hematopoietic and lymphoid tissues. He has served as Chair of Pathology since 2016.

Cunningham, the George M. Eisenberg Professor of Pediatrics, is an expert in the treatment and research of childhood cancers and blood diseases. He serves on several editorial boards and on the Clinical Care Committee of the Association of Medical School Pediatric Chairs. He is Physician-in-Chief of UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and Co-Chief Medical Officer of the Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance. He has served as Chair of Pediatrics since 2014.

Hariprasad, the Shui-Chin Lee Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, is a vitreoretinal surgeon specializing in the diseases and surgery of the retina, vitreous and macula. He is an executive editor of the American Journal of Ophthalmology and a recipient of the American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Achievement Award and the J. Donald Gass, MD Beacon of Sight Award, among other honors. He has served as Chair of Ophthalmology & Visual Science since 2023.

Klock is a Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care. He is a past president of the Society of Airway Management. His clinical and academic interests focus on difficult airway management and educating non-anesthesiologist health professionals about making sedation safer and more effective. He has served as Chair of Anesthesia & Critical Care since 2022.

Ober, the Blum-Riese Distinguished Service Professor of Human Genetics, focuses her research on the genetics of complex human phenotypes — with particular emphasis on traits related to reproduction and asthma susceptibility. She is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She has served as Chair of Human Genetics since 2010.