Game On: Heir Media Presses Start on Video Game Development

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heir Media, a versatile and dynamic media production company, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings into the rapidly growing field of video game development. This strategic move signals Heir Media’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and delivering immersive digital experiences for a broader range of clients.

The expansion into gaming comes at a time when video game development has become more accessible and versatile — with many opportunities to utilize those same tools in film production. Heir Media, which already boasts a strong portfolio in filmmaking, animation, illustration, web design, and branding, is well-positioned to enter this space. Leveraging its decades of experience in media and tech, Heir Media is poised to develop games that are not only visually compelling, but also deeply engaging in terms of gameplay, narrative, and design. As the company looks toward the future, it remains committed to its core values of innovation, creativity, integrity, and excellence. By entering the game development industry, Heir Media will continue to grow while offering clients new ways to engage their audiences.

“At Heir Media, we have always thrived on creativity, storytelling, and innovation. Getting into game development is a natural progression for us,” said President, Kimberly Bryan. “We believe that games are one of the most powerful storytelling tools at our disposal. We've made it our goal to merge our expertise in visual media and narrative creation to bring something truly fun to the world of gaming.”

Heir Media has already begun accepting inquiries from potential game development clients and is ready to discuss custom gaming solutions tailored to individual needs. For more information on Heir Media’s game development services, or to get started on a project, contact us at contactus@heirmedia.net.

About Heir Media:

Founded to meet the growing demand for high-quality, creative media, Heir Media specializes in multimedia projects across industries. With services ranging from filmmaking and animation to branding to publishing, and now game development, Heir Media combines decades of experience in media and technology to deliver custom solutions that exceed client expectations. Based in Wilmington, NC, Heir Media takes pride in building lasting partnerships with clients and helping them achieve their goals through innovative and creative strategies.

