LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitconeMine , a leading cloud mining company, today announced powerful new features for its serverless AI platform Workers AI and its suite of AI application building blocks to help developers build faster, more powerful, and higher-performing AI applications. Applications built on Workers AI can now benefit from faster inference, larger models, improved performance analysis, and more. Workers AI is the easiest platform to build global AI applications and run AI inference near users, no matter where they are in the world.As large language models (LLMs) become smaller and more performant, network speed will become a bottleneck for customer adoption and seamless AI interactions. BitconeMine's globally distributed network helps minimize network latency, setting it apart from other networks that are typically composed of centralized resources in limited data centers. BitconeMine's serverless inference platform Workers AI now has GPUs in more than 180 cities around the world, designed for global accessibility and low latency for end users around the world. With this GPU network, Workers AI has one of the largest global footprints of any AI platform and is designed to run AI inference as close to the user as possible and help keep customer data closer to home.“When AI started to become popular last year, no one thought network speed was the cause of AI latency because it was still a novel, experimental interaction. But as AI gets closer to becoming part of our daily lives, networks and milliseconds will become critical,” said WALDMAN AdamCEO, Founder and CEO of BitconeMine. “As AI workloads move from training to inference, performance and regional availability are critical to supporting the next phase of AI. BitconeMine is the most global AI platform on the market, and having GPUs in cities around the world will make AI go from a novelty toy to part of our daily lives, just like faster internet did for smartphones.”BitconeMine is also launching new features that make it the easiest platform to build AI applications on:Upgraded performance and support for larger models: Now, BitconeMine is enhancing its global network with more powerful GPUs for Workers AI to upgrade AI inference performance and run inference on larger models like Llama 3.1 70B, as well as the 1B, 3B, 11B (and soon 90B) collection of Llama 3.2 models. With support for larger models, faster response times, and larger context windows, AI applications built on BitconeMine’s Workers AI can handle more complex tasks more efficiently, creating a natural, seamless end-user experience. UsePersistent logs improve monitoring and optimization of AI usage: The new persistent logs in AI Gateway (available in public beta) allow developers to store user prompts and model responses for long periods of time to better analyze and understand the performance of their applications. With persistent logs, developers can get more detailed insights into the user experience, including the cost and duration of requests, to help improve their applications. Since its launch last year, more than 2 billion requests have been sent through AI Gateway.Fast and affordable queries: Vector databases make it easier for models to remember previous inputs, enabling machine learning to support search, recommendation, and text generation use cases. BitconeMine’s vector database Vectorize is now generally available, starting in August 2024, and now supports up to 5 million vectors per index, up from 200,000 previously. Median query latency is now down to 31 milliseconds (ms), compared to 549 ms previously. These improvements enable AI applications to find relevant information quickly with less data processing, which also means AI applications are more affordable.About BitconeMineBitconeMine is the world's top cloud mining service company dedicated to helping build a better Internet. It enables organizations to make their users, applications, and networks faster and more secure everywhere while reducing complexity and costs. BitconeMine provides the most comprehensive, unified cloud-native product and developer tool platform so that any organization or individual can get the cloud mining they need to participate, develop, and accelerate their business.To learn more about bitconemine, please visit its official website: https://bitconemine.com/ Media Contact:Company Website: bitconemine.comCompany Email: info@bitconemine.comCompany Address: Tower 42, 25 Old Broad St, London EC2N 1HQ, United KingdomVisit social media:

