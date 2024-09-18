Vivian Langston Releases Uplifting Devotional Book A 40-Day Journey of Devotionals to Inspire You

A 40-Day Journey of Devotionals to Inspire You

I want people to feel inspired and know that they are not alone.” — Vivian Langston

GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivian Langston proudly announces the release of her new book, A 40-Day Journey of Devotionals to Inspire You. This collection offers daily reflections combining biblical wisdom with real-life experiences, designed to uplift and encourage readers on their spiritual journey.Langston's devotionals cover themes such as joy, forgiveness, and trust, drawing from both scripture and the wisdom of past generations. Her goal is to provide hope and inspiration, reminding readers that God's love is always present, especially in challenging times."I want people to know God said in His Word that He would never leave us nor forsake us," says Langston. "I want people to feel inspired and know that they are not alone."With its comforting tone and practical wisdom, A 40-Day Journey of Devotionals to Inspire You is an essential addition to any personal library. Whether you're looking for daily encouragement or a meaningful gift for a loved one, this book offers something special for everyone.A 40-Day Journey of Devotionals to Inspire You is now available at major online retailers and bookstores About the Author:Vivian Langston is a devoted Christian writer based in Goldsboro, NC. Inspired by her faith and the devotionals that have touched her life, she seeks to inspire others through her writing. Her mission is to offer hope and encouragement to those in need of spiritual guidance.For more information, you can contact Vivian Langston at vivianlangston2004@gmail.com.

