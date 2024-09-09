Emphysema Treatment Market Set to Surge to $8.7 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence and Innovations in Care

Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global emphysema treatment market , valued at $6.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the prevalence of emphysema and an increasing number of smokers are significant factors driving this growth. According to a 2024 article by the American Lung Association, more than 3 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with emphysema. In India, smoking prevalence is notably high, with a reported 4.6% of the population affected, according to a report by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Orion Corporation, Viatris Inc., Inogen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Verona Pharma are provided in this report𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14372 Key TakeawaysTreatment Type: The medication segment was the major shareholder in the emphysema treatment market in 2022.Type: The centriacinar segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.End User: The homecare segment dominated the market in 2022.Regional Insights: North America held the largest market share in 2022; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Understanding EmphysemaEmphysema is a chronic lung condition that causes damage to the air sacs in the lungs (alveoli), leading to reduced elasticity and difficulty in breathing. Long-term exposure to irritants, especially cigarette smoke, is the primary cause, though air pollution and genetic factors also contribute. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and slowing disease progression through medication, oxygen therapy, and surgery.Market DynamicsGrowth DriversIncreasing Prevalence: The growing number of emphysema cases is driven by an aging population, high tobacco use, exposure to environmental pollutants, and rising incidents of respiratory infections. The National Library of Medicine reported that chronic exposure to noxious gases, particularly from cigarette smoking, remains the most significant cause of emphysema.Healthcare Infrastructure Development: Investments in healthcare infrastructure enhance diagnostic capabilities, treatment options, and patient care. Enhanced access to specialized medical facilities equipped with advanced diagnostic tools supports early detection and accurate diagnosis.Technological Advancements: Innovations in surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and lung transplantation, are increasingly adopted in developing economies, propelling market growth.R&D and New Product Development: A surge in innovative therapies, driven by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, aims to alleviate symptoms and address unmet medical needs. For example, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited launched Trelegy Ellipta in 2022, a significant advancement in COPD management.ChallengesDespite the promising growth, high treatment costs pose a significant challenge. Comprehensive management strategies for emphysema often entail various medical interventions, leading to financial barriers for patients, particularly those without adequate insurance. This financial strain complicates access to timely care, highlighting the need for more affordable treatment options.Market SegmentationThe global emphysema treatment market is segmented into treatment type, type, end user, and region.By Treatment Type: The market is divided into medication, oxygen therapy, and surgery. The medication segment dominated the market share in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest growth due to high adoption by healthcare professionals and cost-effectiveness.By Type: Segregated into centriacinar, panacinar, and others, the centriacinar segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, as it is one of the most prevalent forms of emphysema, particularly among smokers.By End User: Classified into hospitals, home care, specialty centers, and others, the homecare segment led the market share in 2022 and is projected to grow rapidly, supported by the availability of medications and user-friendly devices.By Region: Analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, North America accounted for a major share in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to the high prevalence of respiratory conditions and deteriorating air quality.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14372

