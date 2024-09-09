Centurion Service Group and B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, LLC to auction all assets following the closure of Carney Hospital in Dorchester, MA & Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA

Timed online auction Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. CST, Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. CST, and Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. CST

Franklin Park, Illinois, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected to auction all medical and non-medical assets by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court case no. 24-90213, assets of Carney Hospital in Dorchester, MA & Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA.

All medical and non-medical assets will be sold on a timed online auction scheduled for Thursday, September 12 at 9 a.m. CST, Monday, September 16 at 9 a.m. CST, and Tuesday, September 17 at 9 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction. This includes state of the art radiology equipment, such as a 2006 Siemens Magnetom Avanto 1.5T Mobile MRI in a 2006 AK Specialty Vehicle Trailer, (2) GE OEC Elite 9900 C-Arms, and (2) Hologic Selenia Dimensions 3D Mammography Systems. Various pieces of medical equipment will also be available for purchase, including Multiple Olympus 190 Endoscopy Systems, Mizuho OSI 6875 HANA Table, (3) Steris 4085 OR Tables, 300+ Sets of Surgical Instrumentation, serval hundred Infusion Pumps with Modules, and much more. An extensive selection of surgical instruments will also be available.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop-shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

Individuals interested in bidding and purchasing items from the closure of Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center should register at centurionservice.com/closure-auctions. Once the registration is reviewed and approved, individuals will have access to view the live sale.

