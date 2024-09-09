Shockwave Therapy Market Set to Double by 2031 Amid Surge in Non-Invasive Treatments and Technological Advancements

Shockwave Therapy Market Size, Share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Shockwave Therapy Market has shown remarkable growth in recent years and is poised to expand further. In 2021, the market was valued at $1,171.19 million and is projected to reach $2,269.62 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing demand for non-invasive treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, combined with rapid technological advancements, is driving this growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• SANUWAVE & SANUWAVE Health• EMS Dolorclast• Bio-Med Inc.• Shockwave Medical• Boston Scientific Corporation• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG• BTL Industries• Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.• Dornier MedTech𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13380 What is Shockwave Therapy?Shockwave therapy (SWT) is a non-invasive treatment technique approved by the FDA. It uses intense sound waves that move faster than the speed of sound to treat chronic musculoskeletal conditions, such as tendon injuries, by inducing mechanical stress on tissues. The energy from these shock waves triggers tissue repair and helps relieve pain. SWT devices are commonly used in physiotherapy, sports medicine, plastic surgery, and veterinary medicine.Key Market DriversRising Incidence of Sports Injuries: Sports-related injuries, such as tendon disorders, have been on the rise, particularly among younger populations. According to the National Safety Council, there were 409,224 exercise-related injuries in 2021, reflecting the need for advanced therapeutic solutions like SWT.Technological Advancements: New developments in SWT devices, including electromagnetic and piezoelectric technologies, have made treatments more effective and accessible. These innovations enhance patient outcomes and reduce recovery times.Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders: Conditions like arthritis, which affect millions globally, have contributed to the growing demand for shockwave therapy. The aging population is another critical factor driving the need for non-invasive pain relief options.Government and Private Investment: Countries worldwide are witnessing increased government funding and private sector investments in healthcare infrastructure, further supporting the growth of SWT technologies.Regional Market OverviewNorth America: In 2021, North America held the largest market share, thanks to the region's advanced healthcare facilities, a strong presence of key industry players, and high prevalence of sports injuries and cardiovascular disorders. The region's investment in R&D is fueling the development of next-generation SWT devices.Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about musculoskeletal treatments are contributing to the region's success. Key markets include China, India, and Japan, where rising disposable incomes and access to advanced medical devices are creating lucrative opportunities.Technology and SegmentationThe shockwave therapy market is segmented based on technology, type, application, end-user, and region. The electrohydraulic shockwave segment dominated the market in 2021, largely due to its application in orthopedic treatments for the elderly. Additionally, mobile devices are gaining traction for their flexibility in treating patients in remote areas.In terms of application, the orthopedic segment held the largest share in 2021, driven by rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries and bone diseases. Hospitals remain the largest end-users due to their comprehensive post-operative care facilities, but clinics are also gaining market share.Future OutlookThe shockwave therapy market is set to witness significant expansion over the next decade, thanks to a combination of technological advancements, rising demand for non-invasive therapies, and increasing healthcare investments. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is expected to provide a fertile ground for market growth due to its burgeoning medical device industry and improving healthcare infrastructure. As more people become aware of the benefits of shockwave therapy, the market will continue its upward trajectory.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13380

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.