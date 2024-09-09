Wax Market Size, Share, Trend, Key Players, Regional Analysis, Application, Type, Trend Analysis Report: 2024-2030

Global Wax Market growth is driven by increasing applications of wax is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry. ” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to research report, Wax Market is anticipated to exceed $16.7 billion by 2030, and registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Get Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4576 By region, the market Asia-Pacific had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global wax market. The same region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. Development of the packaging industry fuels the market growth. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Global Wax Market growth is driven by increase in demand for wax from the candle and packaging industries. Also, increasing applications of wax is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.By application, the candles segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global wax market. Increasing applications of candles drive the segment growth. The packaging segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The fact that wax offers improved rigidity, dry strength, and prevention against ply separation has heightened its use in the packaging industry, thereby propelling the segment growth.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wax-market/purchase-options By type, the paraffin/mineral segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global wax market. This is because paraffin waxes are extensively used in corrugated plant packaging, food packaging, and furniture packaging, as they offer safety toward temperature change during transportation. The synthetic wax segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing demand for synthetic wax from different industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and adhesive.By ApplicationCandlesPackagingEmulsionsHot MeltsFloor PolishesOthersBy TypeParaffin/Mineral WaxSynthetic WaxNatural WaxOthersCovid-19 scenario-1. The disrupted supply of raw materials caused disturbances in the supply and demand balance, thereby impacting the global wax market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.2. However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market is projected to recoup soon.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4576 Key players in the industry-1. Baker Hugher Company2. BASF SE3. Cepsa4. The International Group Inc.5. China National Petroleum Corporation6. Evonik Industries AG7. Exxon Mobil Corporation8. HollyFrontier Sinclair Corporation9. Honeywell International Inc.10. Akzo Nobel N.V.Similar Report:Polyethylene Wax MarketMontan Wax MarketIndustrial Wax MarketParaffin Wax MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

