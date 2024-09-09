TiniFiber to Showcase Industry’s Most Advanced, Durable Armored Fiber at SCTE TechExpo24

TiniFiber SCTE Tech Expo

Micro Armor Fiber is 65% smaller, 75% lighter than competing alternatives and improves fiber density and cost of installation across a range of applications

Micro Armor is designed to address the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector, redefining industry standards to better meet customers requirements” — Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, proudly announces its participation at SCTE TechExpo24. The event will take place from September 24-26, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA.SCTE TechExpo is organized by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and has been a leading event in this sector for over 40 years. The trade show highlights the latest advancements in technology, products, and services, with TiniFiber exhibiting its Micro Armor Fiber optical cable at booth #2224.TiniFiber’s fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional armored alternatives, offering superior flexibility, fiber density and durability, as well as easing and lowering the cost of installation.Visitors to the event will be able to see the company’s flagship technology and to discuss its use in A/V & security, commercial, fiber to the home (FTTH), medical, solar & renewables, transportation, data centers, and industrial/factory floors among other advanced applications."Micro Armor is designed to address the evolving needs of the telecommunications sector, redefining industry standards to better meet customers requirements," said Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales at TiniFiber. "The compact and lightweight nature of the cable reduces storage requirements and streamlines transportation, making on-site management and installation more efficient. Furthermore, every installation is backed by a comprehensive 25-year TiniFiber warranty, offering unparalleled assurance and peace of mind."For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at SCTE TechExpo24, please contact sales@tinifiber.com.About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

