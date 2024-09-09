USI Insurance Services Commits to Planting Over 30,000 Trees in Honor of 30th Anniversary

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) today announced an expansion of its ongoing support of nonprofit organization One Tree Planted to assist in the planting of over 30,000 trees in the U.S. as part of USI’s yearlong 30th anniversary celebration in 2024. This contribution will be made ahead of Plant a Tree Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, a global day of action that encourages tree planting, to promote urban reforestation, support the planting of additional trees in U.S. national parks, and help restore areas impacted by forest fires. Since 2019, USI has contributed to One Tree Planted’s mission by helping to plant more than 60,000 trees throughout the U.S.



Kim Van Orman, USI’s chief human resources officer, shared, “We are thrilled to commemorate USI’s 30th anniversary by strengthening our commitment to creating a more sustainable environment and making a meaningful impact in the local communities we are privileged to serve. With more than 10,000 dedicated professionals across the country, this special contribution represents three trees planted for each of our team members in honor of USI’s 30 years of service, innovation and growth.”



USI’s Chairman and CEO, Michael Sicard, added, “We are honored to serve the thousands of local communities where USI team members are passionate and committed community members. Helping preserve and improve the environment in our communities, including those devastated by wildfires, benefits today's families and future generations and helps ensure a healthy future."



To learn more about USI’s commitment to the environment and award-winning culture of sustainability, visit usi.com/environmental-sustainability. To learn more about One Tree Planted and Plant a Tree Day, visit onetreeplanted.org.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

