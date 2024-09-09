Digital PCR Market Size Set to Reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.0%

Digital PCR Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital PCR market size is estimated to grow from USD 9.40 billion in 2024 to USD 18.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2024 - 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑?Digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is a revolutionary technology used to detect and quantify rare mutations in nucleic acids. This technique has been widely replicated worldwide due to its high accuracy in detecting hard-to-be-taken samples or samples with degraded nucleic acid. Compared to other PCR methods, digital PCRs are highly sensitive and provide absolute quantification, which has led to an increase in its applications such as copy number variation (CNV), rare sequence detection, gene expression and miRNA analysis, and single-cell analysis, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library analysis.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• The market is comprehensively segmented based on information, product offering, technology, application, end user, and region. This detailed segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market landscape, empowering stakeholders in making strategic decisions.• By region, the report includes insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the digital PCR market owing to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which leverages advanced technologies like PCR.• Market key players are constantly innovating, collaborating, and expanding their reach to stand out in a competitive environment that drives the global digital PCR market.𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:• The growing adoption of digital PCR across various applications due to its precision and sensitivity for nucleic acid quantification propels the digital PCR market growth.• A surge in diabetic cases has increased the demand for precise diagnostic tools, driving growth in the digital PCR market. Digital PCR technology provides precise and sensitive detection during the treatment of diabetic patients.• Increasing research and development toward new product development fuels the demand for digital PCR. Rising technological advancements in digital PCR technologies contribute to both clinical diagnostics and research settings because they support more detection of genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low target abundances.• A surge in the prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors further augment the market expansion as these illnesses require precise and sensitive molecular diagnostics for detection and monitoring.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:An increasing number of product launches by key market players are projected to propel the market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a leading player in the life sciences sector, launched its PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 wastewater quantification kit developed for COVID-19 wastewater testing. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases has resulted in the United States accounting for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increased investment in advanced healthcare technologies from both government and private sectors, which is fostering the adoption of innovative diagnostic tools like digital PCR.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• Reagent & Consumables
• Instruments
• Software
• Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• Droplet Digital PCR
• Beaming Digital PCR

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• Clinical Applications
• Research Applications
• Forensic Applications
• Environmental Applications
• Other Applications

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• CROs and CDMOs
• Forensic Laboratories
• Other End Users

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Netherlands
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Malaysia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Australia
• Vietnam
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The global digital PCR market size is expected to reach USD 18.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). 