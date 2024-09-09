THE RAGNAROK Official Launching in South Korea on September 9, 2024

Seoul, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd (NASDAQGM: GRVY) (‘Gravity’ or ‘Company’), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced the official launch of ‘THE RAGNAROK’ in South Korea on September 9, 2024, at 11 a.m.

‘THE RAGNAROK’ has been newly released as a mobile game in response to the global players’ demand. This new mobile game perfectly replicates the classic 2D-pixel graphics of the original PC MMORPG, RAGNAROK Online. It maintains the authenticity of the original game while optimizing the UI for a seamless mobile experience. Key features of RAGNAROK Online such as the marketplace and sieges have been thoughtfully adapted to fit the mobile environment as well.

It is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, with a PC version also supported through Google Play Games. Additionally, the official version features background music (BGM) tailored to in-game towns such as Prontera and Morroc. It has unveiled 2-1 classes from the six major job classes of ‘RAGNAROK’ to offer a richer gaming experience.

Gravity stated, “We are pleased to announce the official launch of 'THE RAGNAROK,' which we have been preparing for a long time by actively incorporating user feedback from the CBT to enhance convenience and overall quality. We plan to engage with users frequently through regular content and event updates, and we kindly ask for your continued interest and support for 'THE RAGNAROK.'”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[The RAGNAROK Official Website]

https://theragnarok.gnjoy.com/preregister

[The RAGNAROK Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.tr.google

[The RAGNAROK Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/id6504503612

[The RAGNAROK Google Play Games Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.tr.google

[The RAGNAROK Official Lounge]

https://game.naver.com/lounge/The_ragnarok

[About GRAVITY Co., Ltd] . ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801

