Opioid Overdose Treatment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Opioid overdose menace causing ill effects on brain functioning and pushing demand for supportive treatment options.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global opioid overdose treatment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.54 billion in 2024, as revealed in a new industry analysis published by proficient researchers at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Revenue from the market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

Excessive opioid overdose can lead to death due to its adverse impacts on the human brain. It has a negative impact on regulating the breathing process. In addition, pinpoint pupils and unconsciousness are some other symptoms that are observed, which help in detecting opioid overdose. Increasing cases of opioid overdose are being seen in people suffering from chronic pain. Timely administration of drugs such as opioid antagonists and agonists helps save lives, thereby reversing opioid overdose.

North America leads the global market for opioid overdose treatment accounting for over two-fifths revenue share, with the United States holding bulk of the regional market share.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global market for opioid overdose treatment is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Opioid antagonists are projected to account for 3% share of global market revenue by 2034.

share of global market revenue by 2034. Naloxone is analyzed to capture 36% share of the global market by 2034-end.

share of the global market by 2034-end. Global demand for prescription-based opioid overdose treatment is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 2% and reach a market worth of US$ 2.71 billion by 2034.

and reach a market worth of by 2034. East Asia is projected to contribute a share of 7% of global market revenue by 2034.

of global market revenue by 2034. Demand for opioid overdose treatment in South Korea is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market in India is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 2% from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing spending on developing new treatment solutions with more efficiencies against an opioid overdose is opening new doors for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Opioid Overdose Treatment Market:

Some of the leading opioid overdose treatment providers are Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biotoscana, Collegium Pharmaceutical, EMS Pharma, Endo International, Ethypharm, Eurofarma, GlaxoSmithKline, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Mundipharma, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Stada Arzneimittel, Takeda, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Increasing Popularity of Opioid Antagonists in Treating Opioid Overdose

Global demand for opioid antagonists is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach a market value of US$ 1.06 billion by 2034. Growing use of these antagonists is attributed to their effectiveness in blocking the effects of certain common opioids, such as naltrexone. Their assistance in the treatment of opioid overdose and alcohol disorders is generating remunerative opportunities for market players around the world.

Opioid Overdose Treatment Industry News:

Key players in the opioid overdose treatment industry are focused on developing more advanced and effective solutions to improve outcomes.

For example, Amneal's Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray received FDA approval in April 2024, becoming a widely used treatment for opioid drug overdoses.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the opioid overdose treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on drug class (opioid antagonists, partial agonists, full agonists, combination drugs, supportive medications, others), drug (naloxone, buprenorphine, methadone, naltrexone, lofexidine, extended-release buprenorphine, extended-release naltrexone, buprenorphine implant, buprenorphine buccal film, other drugs), mode of sale (prescription [Rx], over-the-counter [OTC]), and end user (hospitals, emergency departments, rehabilitation centers, outpatient clinics, community health centers, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

