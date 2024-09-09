Healing in Nature by AIA Life Designers Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Healing in Nature

AIA Life Designers' Guangzhou Royal Lee Cancer Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced AIA Life Designers ' "Healing in Nature" as the Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Guangzhou Royal Lee Cancer Hospital project within the architecture industry and design community.The Healing in Nature design showcases AIA Life Designers' commitment to creating healthcare spaces that prioritize patient well-being and healing. By seamlessly integrating the hospital with its natural surroundings through the use of greenery in courtyards, roof gardens, and building facades, the design aligns with current trends in healthcare architecture that emphasize the therapeutic benefits of nature. This innovative approach not only enhances the patient experience but also sets a new standard for the industry.Healing in Nature stands out for its unique "garden hospital" concept, which is applied in three dimensions: architecture, interior, and landscape design. The design takes inspiration from the natural slope of the land and local gardening traditions, creating a warm and ecological healing environment. The hospital's facade features sunshade window frames designed specifically for Guangzhou's subtropical climate, while the podium is adorned with robust gray green stone, showcasing curved lines reminiscent of a mountain or rock.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for AIA Life Designers to continue pushing the boundaries of healthcare architecture. The award validates the firm's approach to designing spaces that promote healing and well-being, and it inspires the team to further explore innovative solutions that positively impact patients, staff, and the wider community.Healing in Nature was designed by a talented team of architects and designers, including Hai Yang, Simon TSOUDEROS, Dalius GUTAUSKAS, Liangping MAO, Matthieu RADET, Jiawei PAN, Zegeng CUI, Wenyan ZHAO, Sun Ruoxuan, Thomas ROGEL, Maëlle CABIO'CH, Chen Weili, and Zhang Mingming.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Healing in Nature design at:About AIA Life DesignersAIA Life Designers is a major multi-disciplinary consultancy company that provides a full range of combined expertise and services in architecture, engineering, project management, urban planning, and sustainable development. Founded in 1965, the firm is headquartered in Paris with offices in France, China, Geneva, and Luxembourg. AIA Life Designers is committed to offering innovative architectural solutions that contribute to the health and well-being of future inhabitants, with a focus on key areas such as Health and Well-being, Industrial Facilities, Urban Planning, and Generative City.About Royal LeeGuangzhou Royal Lee Cancer Hospital is a high-end and modern cancer specialized hospital invested by Royal Lee Group. The hospital is designed and constructed in accordance with the hospital evaluation standards of the Joint Committee for Accreditation of International Medical and Health Institutions (JCI). It aims to integrate tumor detection, diagnosis, treatment, precise cancer prevention, family history management, and clinical research.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as Innovative Use of Space, Structural Integrity, Aesthetic Appeal, Environmental Impact, and Social Relevance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the world of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://architecture-design-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.