Automotive Camera global market 2024 to reach $15.77 billion by 2028 at rate of 12.0%

Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive camera market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.92 billion in 2023 to $10.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing emphasis on vehicle safety, adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), increasing regulatory requirements for rearview and surround-view cameras, rise in demand for parking assistance systems and collision avoidance, integration of cameras in autonomous vehicle development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Camera Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive camera market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of the connected car ecosystem, growing adoption of 360-degree camera systems, increased use of cameras in commercial vehicles for fleet management, growing demand for advanced safety features, growing demand for shared mobility.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Camera Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6432&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Camera Market

An increase in the number of road fatalities is expected to propel the growth of the automotive camera market going forward. Any person killed or dying within 30 days as a result of a road injury accident is considered a road fatality. The vehicle camera systems include an accelerometer and g-sensor, as well as GPS tracking and motion detection, which allow for the identification of a wide range of safety-related incidents, such as extremely sharp braking or turning, and crashes. To allow for early viewing, the system immediately uploads footage from before and after the incident.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-camera-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Automotive Camera Market Trends?

Key players in the automotive camera market include Continental Automotive GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH Mobility Solutions, Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, Magna International Inc., Mobileye NV.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automotive Camera Market Growth?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive camera market. Major companies operating in the automotive camera market are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position in the market.

How Is The Global Automotive Camera Market Segmented?

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) By View Type: Single View System, Multi Camera System

3) By Technology: Digital Cameras, Infrared Cameras, Thermal Cameras

4) By Application: Park Assist, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Camera Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive camera market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive camera market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Camera Market Definition

An automotive camera refers to a camera that is used to capture high-quality video and images to increase visibility and ensure driver safety. Automotive cameras are often implanted with cutting-edge computer vision algorithms for true machine vision systems, which can delay the vital data needed for driver assistance. These cameras help the driver with easy parking, better performance, and quality to support customers for safer and more comfortable driving.

Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive camera market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive camera market size, automotive camera market drivers and trends, automotive camera market major players, automotive camera competitors' revenues, automotive camera market positioning, and automotive camera market growth across geographies. The automotive camera market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-technology-global-market-report

Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dashboard-camera-global-market-report

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-chips-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Culinary Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.